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Bournemouth vs Manchester United preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Bournemouth vs Manchester United betting tips
Over 2.5 goals
Both teams to score
Manchester United to score first
Manchester United to win
Bournemouth vs Manchester United preview
Bournemouth's 2025-26 Premier League campaign so far can be split into three distinct phases – a fantastic start, a difficult winter period and their current unbeaten run.
An impressive start to the season that included a number of superb performances – five wins, three draws and just one defeat – made it look like the Cherries were going to make a surprise push for European football.
However, winter came for them, in the form of a miserable 11-game winless run from November to early 2026, when they finally secured a 3-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur. That marked the beginning of Bournemouth's current 10-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, with four wins and six draws lifting the Cherries to 10th in the standings.
Now with just eight games remaining, Bournemouth have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe, especially as eighth place could still award qualification come the end of the season.
But first, they have to get past Michael Carrick’s side, who sit third in the division with a three-point cushion over closest challengers Aston Villa, who they beat 3-1 last weekend. That match saw Bruno Fernandes continue his quest to break the English top flight’s single-season record for assists, notching his 15th and 16th of the campaign to break David Beckham’s club record in the process.
United’s skipper also starred the last time he faced Bournemouth, registering a free-kick goal and another of his assists during a chaotic 4-4 draw at Old Trafford in December.
Man Utd will now aim to further strengthen their Champions League chances by claiming another three points on Friday, which would move them six points clear of fourth-placed Aston Villa ahead of the weekend's games.
Bournemouth vs Manchester United head-to-head
Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against Manchester United (W2 D3), scoring more goals in these five (13) than they did in their first 12 against the Red Devils in the division (10).
The Cherries will look to take confidence from their recent encounters with Manchester United, having won two and drawn three of their last five competitive meetings, including a thrilling 4-4 draw earlier this campaign.
Bournemouth vs Manchester United team forms
Bournemouth Premier League form: 🟧🟧🟧🟧🟩🟧
Manchester United Premier League form: 🟩🟥🟩🟩🟧🟩
Bournemouth vs Manchester United team news
Bournemouth are expected to remain without the services of Justin Kluivert, Lewis Cook, Tyler Adams and Julio Soler due to injury issues.
David Brooks has created more big chances (seven) than any other Bournemouth player this season, and the attacker could return to the starting 11 for the first time since a 1-1 draw with Sunderland in late February.
For Manchester United, they are still unable to call upon Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu due to injuries that are anticipated to keep the trio sidelined until April.
After moving to 16 assists for the season against Aston Villa, club captain Bruno Fernandes is now just four shy of the Premier League record, and the Portuguese maestro will aim to add to his tally on Friday.
The attacking midfielder should be supported by a forward line of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, while Benjamin Sesko will look to make an impact from the bench once again.
Bournemouth vs Manchester United possible starting lineup
Bournemouth: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Christie; Brooks, Tavernier, Rayan; Evanilson
Manchester United: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo
Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction
Manchester United have lost just once under Carrick, making them the most in-form side in the Premier League’s top-four race. The general feel-good factor around the club - plus the comparative quality within the two squads - should see them pick up another three points here.
Correct score prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United