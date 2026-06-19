Belgium vs Iran 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Goals expected in Group G thriller

Belgium and Iran meet in Los Angeles knowing victory is all but certain to secure a place in the knockouts.

With all four teams in Group G level on one point after the opening matchday, a Belgium victory would put them in prime position to secure qualification ahead of their final group game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iran, who have never progressed beyond the group stage in six previous World Cup appearances, know that a draw or better would keep their historic knockout ambitions alive.

With goal difference currently separating nothing, every goal counts.

Belgium vs Iran match preview

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Group G finely poised, both Belgium and Iran can take a big step towards the knockout phase when they continue their World Cup 2026 campaign on Sunday.

Belgium enter this fixture carrying the weight of expectation that has followed them to multiple World Cups.

They earned a point in their opening World Cup group stage match, drawing 1-1 against Egypt; a result that, while not catastrophic, underlined that this Belgian generation cannot afford complacency.

The encouraging news is that Belgium’s squad depth, particularly in midfield and attack, is the strongest in Group G by some margin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin De Bruyne, with 119 caps and 37 international goals, orchestrates a setup capable of pulling any defense apart on its best day.

Facing underdogs Iran and New Zealand, most will still expect Belgium to go through, particularly with the talent available to Garcia.

Iran, though, are not simply here to make up the numbers.

Their 2-2 comeback against New Zealand, coming from behind twice, showed a side with genuine character and attacking threat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, they arrive at this fixture under extraordinary logistical pressure.

U.S. authorities require the squad to enter the country the day before each match and depart the same evening again, leaving almost no time for preparation or recovery between fixtures.

Captain Mehdi Taremi called the situation a “disaster”, one which may start to take its toll as they attempt to go unbeaten across their first two games of a World Cup campaign for the first time.

Their chances of completing that quest look positive on the back of a run of one defeat in their last eight games inside 90 minutes (W4, D3), the last four of which saw them score at least twice (W3, D1).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Belgium vs Iran head-to-head

It will be the first encounter between the two countries at senior level, but history suggests that Iran should not expect to prevail.

Not only have the West Asian nation produced just three wins from 19 World Cup matches to date, but they have also lost seven of 10 against European opposition.

Belgium vs Iran bet builder

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Belgium to win 1.46 High Value bet Over 2.5 goals 1.85 High BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 2.10 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Belgium to win

We're anticipating goals in LA, but ultimately, the strength in depth that Rudi Garcia has at his disposal should prove too much for the Iranians.

There’s no recorded history between the two nations, with this set to be their first-ever competitive meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, the Red Devils should be confident of avoiding defeat here, as they’re unbeaten in their last 14 international matches, winning nine and drawing five.

Victory would probably be enough to see Belgium book their spot in the round of 32, with only a game against New Zealand remaining, so with motivation at its max, we think the Red Devils are nicking the points.

Over 2.5 goals

All four teams in the group are currently level on points. As a result, goal difference could be crucial at the end of this stage, which is why scoring goals now is important.

Despite sitting on one point apiece, Iran currently sit above Belgium due to their superior goal tally, and we expect plenty of goalmouth action on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Belgium’s history suggests the goal count could rise. Three of the Red Devils’ last six outings have produced more than four goals on the day.

Meanwhile, four of Iran’s last five internationals saw the goals rise to above two, which makes over 2.5 goals a strong angle for this one.

Both teams to score – Yes

While Belgium's frontline should provide heaps of entertainment, we're also expecting Iran to show plenty of attacking quality themselves.

Neither side looked overly convincing defensively in their Group G openers, both conceding 14 shots in games they would've been fancied to dominate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hence, we expect a number of chances here, with both teams more concerned about hurting the opposition at the other end.

You have to go back to late 2025 for the last time either of these nations failed to score in a match, so even with Golden Glove contender Thibaut Courtois standing in their way, we're tipping Iran to find the net and contribute to a thrilling encounter.

Belgium vs Iran team news

Following a below-par performance against Egypt, Belgium boss Garcia may decide to make changes, though it remains to be seen whether Lukaku is fit enough to start up front.

The Red Devils' all-time top scorer emerged from the bench to win his 127th cap earlier this week, but he barely played for Napoli last season and has now gone seven World Cup games without a goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Utility forward Charles De Ketelaere might therefore continue as a false nine, with Leandro Trossard and Matias Fernandez-Pardo also capable of filling that role.

As Zeno Debast is still sidelined by a thigh injury, both central defenders could be retained, but with Maxim De Cuyper and Joaquin Seys waiting in the wings, neither full-back can be sure of keeping his place.

Meanwhile, Iran have minor doubts about midfield pair Roozbeh Cheshmi and Saman Ghoddos, the latter of whom was forced off against New Zealand due to an ankle issue.

In that game, 36-year-old Rezaeian became the oldest player on record to both score and assist in one World Cup match, and he will continue to feature at right-back.

Up front, captain and star striker Mehdi Taremi aims to increase his haul of 60 international goals, most likely linking up with Shahriyar Moghanlou or Belgium-based Dennis Eckert.

Belgium vs Iran predicted lineups

Belgium predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Courtois; Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

Iran predicted XI (4-4-2)

Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Mohammadi; Mohebi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Ghayedi; Taremi, Moghanlou

Belgium vs Iran prediction

Although Belgium are top seeds and Iran will take the role of embattled outsiders, there may not be that much to choose between the pair this weekend.

De Bruyne has the vision and delivery to unlock deep defences with a single pass, and Belgium’s recent scoring form, including nine goals attributed to De Bruyne across recent matches, underlines his threat.

If he can draw Iran’s midfielders out of position and feed the forwards quickly, Belgium’s directness in the final third becomes very difficult to contain.

Neither side is completely sound at the back, but the Belgians' greater quality in attacking areas should see them claim three precious points.