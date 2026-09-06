Bayern Munich increasingly unsure of Olise's future

Michael Olise's future at Bayern Munich is still uncertain after Real Madrid's summer interest

Bayern Munich appear increasingly uncertain about Michael Olise’s long-term future despite the club’s strong desire to keep the France international beyond the current campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olise joined Bayern from Crystal Palace in 2024 and has rapidly become one of the German giants’ most important attacking players. His performances have reportedly attracted attention from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and several Premier League clubs, even though his contract runs until June 2029.

Bayern rule out summer exit for Olise

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has dismissed reports that the club received an offer for Olise during the summer transfer window, insisting there was never any intention to sell the 24-year-old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That simply wasn't true. That's why I said it publicly. We had no offers on the table. And we've always said we weren't interested. That's exactly our position. Olise is incredibly important to this team. He's a magician on the pitch,” Dreesen told Sport1.

That stance suggests Bayern remain firmly behind the former Palace star, who has quickly established himself as a key figure at the Allianz Arena.

However, the club’s confidence appears to disappear when the conversation shifts towards next summer.

Dreesen refuses to guarantee Olise stay

Asked whether Bayern could guarantee Olise would remain at the club after next summer, Dreesen refused to make any promises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Making promises in this business is a delicate matter. Whether we can keep him permanently is something we will discuss again this summer.”

That admission is likely to fuel speculation surrounding Olise, particularly with several European heavyweights reportedly monitoring his situation.

Bayern are also negotiating the future of Harry Kane, although Dreesen sounded considerably more optimistic about keeping the England captain.

“We have a relaxed relationship. It's clear that both sides want it. The length of the contract? That's one of the minor details I won't discuss here,” he said.