Atletico boss Simeone snubs Arsenal, names 3 best teams in UCL this season

Arsenal are not one of the strongest teams in the UEFA Champions League this season, according to Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.

Diego Simeone has declared Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich as the three standout teams in Europe right now, leaving pointed out Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

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The Atletico Madrid manager made the comments in his post-match interview after masterminding a stunning 2-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg victory over Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

Goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sørloth handed Atletico a famous win on Barcelona’s home soil, a venue where Simeone’s side had historically struggled.

The result gives Atletico a strong advantage heading into the second leg and underlines their trademark resilience and clinical edge in big European nights.

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Reflecting on the historic result, the Argentine coach admitted the significance of finally breaking Atletico’s duck at Camp Nou.

Diego Simeone snubs Arsenal in strongest teams list

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“I don’t think my Atletico had ever won here at Camp Nou. It’s an incredibly difficult place to come.

“Barcelona are arguably the best team in Europe, along with Paris and Bayern. Through good teamwork, we were able to capitalise on key moments in the match.”

Simeone’s praise for Hansi Flick’s Barcelona side came after Atletico successfully contained one of the most fluent attacking teams in the competition, while still finding moments to strike on the counter, showing a togetherness, alluded to by forward Ademola Lookman.