Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman told to quit club for sake of his career

Max Dowman has been urged to leave Arsenal as soon as possible amid fears his career will stagnate under the management of Mikel Arteta.

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Despite the winger's ascent, there are fears that his progress may be stifled under the current setup at Arsenal.

Max Dowman

TalkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham has strongly advised teenage sensation Max Dowman to leave Arsenal "as soon as possible," warning that his development could stall under manager Mikel Arteta.

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Durham believes Dowman's long-term future would be better served away from the Emirates. He pointed to the career paths of fellow Hale End graduates Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly as cautionary tales.

Both Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly had similarly eye-catching breakthroughs last season. Yet, Nwaneri is now on loan at Marseille after being deemed surplus to requirements, while Lewis-Skelly has been demoted to a third-choice left-back and has lost his place in the senior England squad.

"Max Dowman needs to leave Arsenal as soon as possible," Durham stated on talkSPORT.

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"Dowman has seen Myles Lewis-Skelly’s career derailed by Mikel Arteta. He’s not even third-choice left-back now – [Piero] Hincapie and [Riccardo] Calafiori ahead of him in a Wembley final," Durham explained.

"He was a midfielder in the youth team and got to a Youth Cup final in midfield... Lewis-Skelly isn’t going to get a look in there."

The presenter also criticized Arteta's handling of Nwaneri, suggesting the manager used the young player for his own image.

"He’s [Dowman] also seen another youth team product, Ethan Nwaneri, used to boost Arteta’s ego – ‘look at me, I play young players’ – and yet in their title season, he’s sent to Marseille with no recall clause, which is total disrespect."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || Imago

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Durham argued that Dowman is just another pawn for the Arsenal manager. "So Max Dowman needs to take a look at these things and realise that he’s just another tick in Mikel Arteta’s box. It’s all about Arteta, it’s not about Dowman."

In a direct appeal to the young player, Durham concluded: "Max Dowman, don’t follow their path. Forget who your family supports; that’s irrelevant now.