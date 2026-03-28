Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman told to quit club for sake of his career
Dowman recently made headlines by becoming the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history, sealing a crucial 2-0 victory for the league leaders against Everton with a stylish finish.
Despite the winger's ascent, there are fears that his progress may be stifled under the current setup at Arsenal.
TalkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham has strongly advised teenage sensation Max Dowman to leave Arsenal "as soon as possible," warning that his development could stall under manager Mikel Arteta.
Durham believes Dowman's long-term future would be better served away from the Emirates. He pointed to the career paths of fellow Hale End graduates Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly as cautionary tales.
Both Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly had similarly eye-catching breakthroughs last season. Yet, Nwaneri is now on loan at Marseille after being deemed surplus to requirements, while Lewis-Skelly has been demoted to a third-choice left-back and has lost his place in the senior England squad.
"Max Dowman needs to leave Arsenal as soon as possible," Durham stated on talkSPORT.
"Dowman has seen Myles Lewis-Skelly’s career derailed by Mikel Arteta. He’s not even third-choice left-back now – [Piero] Hincapie and [Riccardo] Calafiori ahead of him in a Wembley final," Durham explained.
"He was a midfielder in the youth team and got to a Youth Cup final in midfield... Lewis-Skelly isn’t going to get a look in there."
The presenter also criticized Arteta's handling of Nwaneri, suggesting the manager used the young player for his own image.
"He’s [Dowman] also seen another youth team product, Ethan Nwaneri, used to boost Arteta’s ego – ‘look at me, I play young players’ – and yet in their title season, he’s sent to Marseille with no recall clause, which is total disrespect."
Durham argued that Dowman is just another pawn for the Arsenal manager. "So Max Dowman needs to take a look at these things and realise that he’s just another tick in Mikel Arteta’s box. It’s all about Arteta, it’s not about Dowman."
In a direct appeal to the young player, Durham concluded: "Max Dowman, don’t follow their path. Forget who your family supports; that’s irrelevant now.
"Think about your career. Find a coach who will get the very best out of you and bring you success in your career. You deserve better than Arsenal."