Arsenal make move to sign PSG star on free transfer

Premier League giants Arsenal are leading the race to sign one of PSG's highly-rated stars.

The Premier League winners have made an approach to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Emmanuel Mbemba on a free transfer this summer.

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The 18-year-old, who can play as a centre-half or left-back, has enjoyed an impressive campaign with PSG’s Under-19 team. He captained the side to Coupe Gambardella final glory against Montpellier in May and has also represented France at Under-18 level.

Arsenal make move for PSG's Mbemba

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Although PSG have offered Mbemba his first professional contract, the teenager is expected to depart when his youth deal expires this summer.

He has attracted strong interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, while Paris FC are also hoping to keep him in France.

According to Le Parisien, Arsenal have formally presented their project to the young defender after scouting him multiple times this season.

While Mbemba would be viewed as a long-term investment, Arsenal are actively looking to strengthen their squad in four key areas this summer: right-back, central midfield, left winger, and striker.

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Julian Alvarez remains a dream target up front, with recent talks held with the Atletico Madrid forward’s representatives.