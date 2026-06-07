Advertisement

Arsenal make move to sign PSG star on free transfer

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:11 - 07 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Premier League giants Arsenal are leading the race to sign one of PSG's highly-rated stars.
Advertisement

The Premier League winners have made an approach to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Emmanuel Mbemba on a free transfer this summer.

Advertisement

The 18-year-old, who can play as a centre-half or left-back, has enjoyed an impressive campaign with PSG’s Under-19 team. He captained the side to Coupe Gambardella final glory against Montpellier in May and has also represented France at Under-18 level.

Arsenal make move for PSG's Mbemba

Advertisement

Although PSG have offered Mbemba his first professional contract, the teenager is expected to depart when his youth deal expires this summer.

He has attracted strong interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, while Paris FC are also hoping to keep him in France.

According to Le Parisien, Arsenal have formally presented their project to the young defender after scouting him multiple times this season.

While Mbemba would be viewed as a long-term investment, Arsenal are actively looking to strengthen their squad in four key areas this summer: right-back, central midfield, left winger, and striker.

Advertisement

Julian Alvarez remains a dream target up front, with recent talks held with the Atletico Madrid forward’s representatives.

Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi is another attacking option under consideration.In midfield, West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes is a target, although competition is fierce from Manchester United.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Arsenal Emmanuel Mbemba Nlandu
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Hugo Broos laments a terrible trip, saying they arrived 2am as the Bafana Bafana of South Africa gets a point against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier.
Football
07.06.2026
‘Worst team ever’ — Reactions as raging fans attack South Africa after shock Jamaica result
Super Eagles clash very important for us — Portugal star Nelson Semedo
Football
07.06.2026
Super Eagles clash very important for us — Portugal star Nelson Semedo
Lamine Yamal is one of the highest-paid footballer at the 2026 World Cup
Football
07.06.2026
He is touched by God — Spain coach compares Yamal to Messi
Gordon reveals details of conversation with Rashford
Football
07.06.2026
Gordon reveals details of conversation with Rashford
2026 World Cup: Incoming Man United star earns late Brazil call-up
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Incoming Man United star earns late Brazil call-up
Neymar copies Michael Jordan in cryptic pre-World Cup message to Brazil fans
Football
07.06.2026
Neymar copies Michael Jordan in cryptic pre-World Cup message to Brazil fans