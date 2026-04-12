Argentina’s World Cup defense suffers potential blow after injury to star player

La Albiceleste are sweating over the fitness of one of the stars of their 2022 World Cup win

Argentina national football team could be facing a major setback ahead of their World Cup title defense after Cristian Romero picked up an injury in club action.

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With the tournament fast approaching, concerns are beginning to grow over the defender’s availability.

Romero injury sparks World Cup fears

Romero was forced off during Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 defeat to Sunderland after sustaining a knee problem in the second half.

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The Spurs captain is yet to undergo a full medical examination, leaving both club and country anxiously awaiting updates. With the World Cup just two months away, any serious diagnosis could rule him out of the tournament entirely.

There is, however, a glimmer of hope, as Romero was able to walk off the pitch unaided, suggesting the injury may not be as severe as initially feared.

Argentina’s title defense at risk

Argentina head into the 2026 tournament as defending champions, having lifted the trophy at the last edition. Losing a key defensive figure like Romero would be a significant blow to their ambitions of retaining the title.

The South American giants are set to face Algeria, Austria, and Jordan in the group stage, but their preparations could be disrupted if Romero is sidelined.

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Meanwhile, Tottenham also face a nervous wait, with the club battling in the relegation zone and potentially without their captain for crucial remaining fixtures.