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Arbeloa defends Mbappe amid criticism, reveals forward's importance for Real Madrid

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:27 - 06 April 2026
Arbeloa defends Mbappe amid criticism
Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has come to the defence of Kylian Mbappé, dismissing recent criticism and emphasising the forward's crucial role ahead of a major Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich.
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Discussions surrounding Mbappe's effectiveness have intensified following Real Madrid's 2-1 La Liga defeat to Mallorca.

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The forward has struggled since he got back from injury and has not been at his best for the club.

However, Arbeloa has highlighted the club's "extraordinary luck" in having a player of Mbappe's calibre in the decisive stages of the European competition.

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Arbeloa speaks on Mbappe’s form

Arbeloa is confident in his team's ability to adapt its strategy for the upcoming European fixture.

Real Madrid manager Arbeloa || Imago
Real Madrid manager Arbeloa || Imago

"It’s clear that Mbappe has different qualities to Brahim, so we’ll have to play in a different way," Arbeloa explained

"But I’m delighted to have such outstanding players at our disposal. Mbappe came here to play this sort of match. We’re lucky to have everyone available and not have a squad with ten or eleven players out."

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The Madrid coach was quick to counter the negative commentary surrounding his star player, pointing out Mbappe's long-held ambition to join the Spanish giants. 

Mbappe| IMAGO/PA
Mbappe| IMAGO/PA

Arbeloa suggested that critics often overlook the immense pressure and personal challenges that come with such a high-profile move.

"The only thing that matters to me is what I think, and it’s an extraordinary stroke of luck to have a player like Mbappe in the team," he stated. 

"I put myself in the shoes of the defenders who have to face Madrid. Mbappe knows exactly what Real Madrid is all about; he’s always dreamed of playing here. It hasn’t been easy for him to make it here."

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