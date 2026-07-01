Felt like watching Messi — Why Amad DESERVES a free role at Man United after Norway masterclass

Amad Diallo’s stunning 30-minute cameo against Norway was a reminder of just how dangerous he can be when given freedom. His display for Ivory Coast offered a clear blueprint for Manchester United: stop boxing him in, and let him roam.

Amad Diallo produced the kind of cameo that not only shows how dangerous he is, but also forces managers to rethink everything.

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In just 30 minutes against Norway, the Ivory Coast winger changed the rhythm of the game, scored a brilliant equaliser and looked so composed in tight spaces that fans were left comparing him to Lionel Messi.

Swear it felt like I was watching Messi there for a second or two. Absolutely STUNNING from Amad. — Neal 🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) June 30, 2026

That performance was not just eye-catching, it was instructional. Amad’s ability to receive under pressure, glide past defenders and still keep his team balanced showed why he may be wasted if he is confined to the touchline at Manchester United.

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His international display offered a clear blueprint for how he could be used more often at Old Trafford.

Why the middle suits him

The first reason is simple: Amad is too good in tight areas to be boxed in on the right wing.

Against Norway, his equaliser came from a moment of pure control, as he slipped through a crowd of defenders before curling home with remarkable calm.

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That kind of press resistance is exactly what United need against low blocks, where isolated wingers often get swallowed up near the touchline.

A free role would allow him to drift into the half-spaces and operate closer to Zone 14, where he can combine, turn, and hurt defences from the inside.

Rather than waiting wide for the ball, he could become the player who receives between the lines and sets the attack in motion.

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Amad works both ways

The second argument is that Amad is not the kind of creator who ignores the defensive side of the game.

Before his goal against Norway, he made a crucial goal-line clearance, underlining his commitment and awareness without the ball.

That kind of moment matters because it shows he can be trusted tactically, not just creatively.

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Managers are often wary of giving young attackers too much freedom, but Amad’s work rate makes him different.

Bro treats every sub appearance like it’s his final chance on earth 😭

pic.twitter.com/ozx2ZxkAbo https://t.co/dzeOetDXiy — United Extra (@TheUnitedExtra) July 1, 2026

He tracks back, presses intelligently and reads danger early. That means a free role for him would not necessarily unravel United’s structure, in fact, it could make the team harder to predict without compromising balance.

United need unpredictability - Amad breaks predictable attacks

The third reason is probably the most important: Manchester United need a player who breaks patterns.

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Too often, their attack has looked rigid, with wingers stuck in familiar lanes and easy to defend against. Amad changes that because his movement is instinctive and difficult to map.

When he roams, defenders cannot simply hand him off to one marker. He drags people out of position, opens passing lanes for others and creates room for overlapping full-backs and central attackers.

That kind of fluidity can lift a stagnant frontline and make United much more dangerous in open play.

The United way

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His numbers against Norway backed up the eye test. He created one chance, delivered one key pass, completed 89 per cent of his passes, won 100 per cent of his dribbles and 100 per cent of his ground duels.

Michael Carrick. || Imago

Those are not just good cameo stats, they are the signs of a player ready for greater responsibility.

Amad’s World Cup display felt like a statement: if United want more incision, more imagination and more control in the final third, they probably should stop trying to force him into a narrow role.

Give him freedom, and he might become the most important attacking puzzle piece they have.

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