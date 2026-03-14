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Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr: Joao Felix powers Faris Najd to victory in Ronaldo's absence

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:33 - 14 March 2026
Al Nassr continue to cope without Cristiano Ronaldo, as Joao Felix powers them to victory over Al Khaleej.
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João Félix delivered a scintillating second-half brace to help Al Nassr deliver a ruthless 5-0 demolition of Al Khaleej at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium, proving that Saudi Pro League leaders Al Nassr possess devastating firepower even in the absence of the injured Cristiano Ronaldo.

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The visitors arrived boasting a dominant 12-game winning streak, tasked with navigating another contest without their captain, Ronaldo, who travelled to Spain for specialised hamstring treatment. 

While Georgios Donis’s mid-table Al Khaleej hoped to capitalise on the missing superstar on home soil and build upon their recent comeback victory over Al Hazem, a clinical second-half surge powered by Félix ultimately showed the gulf in class between the two sides.

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Key Match Details

Al Nassr gradually felt their way into the game and soon began creating openings and chances, but goalkeeper Anthony Moris produced a string of crucial early saves to keep the game goalless. 

 The relentless pressure finally broke the deadlock in the 31st minute; Abdullah Al-Hamdan found a pocket of space in the centre of the penalty area and drove a clinical right-footed effort past Moris.

Trailing 1-0 at the interval, Al Khaleej attempted to regroup, but Jorge Jesus’s men emerged for the second half with a devastating attacking intensity that completely overwhelmed the hosts.

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