Agent confirms Manchester United interest in World Cup breakout star

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly interested in one of the 2026 World Cup's breakout stars

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in one of the surprise stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the player's agent confirmed the Premier League giants have already made enquiries.

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Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill has emerged as one of the hottest names on the transfer market following his impressive performances in North America, with clubs across Europe now battling for his signature.

Man United among clubs monitoring Gill

Speaking to DSports Radio, Gill's representative, Mario Jara, revealed that Manchester United are one of several clubs that have shown interest in the San Lorenzo goalkeeper.

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Jara explained that the Red Devils made enquiries about the 26-year-old but clarified that discussions have not yet progressed into formal negotiations.

"We've had conversations with clubs in England, as well as Germany. There were enquiries from Manchester United," Jara said.

The agent added that while United are monitoring the situation, only two clubs have submitted official offers for the Paraguay international.

Transfer edging closer after World Cup heroics

Gill's stock has risen dramatically following an outstanding World Cup campaign that established him as one of the tournament's breakout stars. His performances attracted attention from clubs across Europe, with interest coming from both the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

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According to Jara, negotiations with interested clubs are now at an advanced stage, suggesting a transfer could be completed before the summer window closes.

"We've only had two concrete offers. We're in the middle of negotiations," he explained. "The sale is close. This is the right time. We have to handle it very carefully because there are many things involved. It's the ideal moment for him to take the next step."

Although Manchester United have yet to submit a formal bid, the confirmation of their interest will fuel speculation that the Premier League club could still enter the race if they decide to strengthen their goalkeeping department.