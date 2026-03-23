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Ademola Lookman told he's shameless for celebrating after Real Madrid beat Atletico

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:18 - 23 March 2026
Ademola Lookman's decision to mark his historic moment on social media has attracted mockery and criticism.
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Super Eagles ace Ademola Lookman has attracted criticism for posting a picture of his goal celebration from the Madrid derby, despite the Rojiblancos suffering a 3-2 defeat.

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The 27-year-old scored the opener in the match to set Atletico Madrid on their way; however, a spirited Real Madrid side, keen on keeping pace with Barcelona in the LALIGA title race, fought back and clinched a 3-2 victory.

Lookman celebrates his historic moment

By sliding the ball past Andriy Lunin to give Atletico the lead, Lookman etched his name in the history books as the very first Nigeria international to ever score in the Madrid derby.

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Also, according to official Opta data, Lookman became the first Atlético Madrid player to score on his LALIGA Madrid derby debut since Luciano Vietto achieved the feat back in October 2015.

The strike also made the Super Eagles winger only the 8th Atlético Madrid player in the entire 21st century to find the back of the net on their derby debut. 

Hence, despite the bitter defeat against his club’s topmost rival, Lookman took to social media to celebrate his goal, posting pictures of himself from the game.      

What fans are saying 

Fans on social media found Lookman’s decision unconventional. They believe that the Nigerian was wrong to celebrate his individual accomplishments after his team had lost a derby match.  

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Ademola Lookman told he's shameless for celebrating after Real Madrid beat Atletico