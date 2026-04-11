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7 stats which prove Yamal is LALIGA's best player

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:56 - 11 April 2026
Watching Lamine Yamal has the potential to leave one awestruck; the cold hard numbers tell a similar tale of his brilliance as well.
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Barcelona have successfully opened a commanding nine-point lead at the summit of the LALIGA table with only seven matches remaining,  driven largely by the brilliance of Lamine Yamal.

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The numbers that prove Yamal’s brilliance 

Following a spectacular performance this weekend in which the 18-year-old registered one goal and two assists to orchestrate a 4-1 Catalan derby victory over Espanyol, data analytics platform Sofascore published a comprehensive breakdown proving he is definitively the league's best player. 

The data reveals that Yamal currently leads the entire Spanish top flight across seven distinct, highly impactful categories: total assists (11), big chances created (25), successful dribbles (134), expected assists (9.88 xA), duels won (220), accurate through balls (11) and overall average Sofascore match rating (7.92)

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These peerless metrics highlight exactly how the winger dictates every phase of play in the final third and single-handedly elevates Barcelona's ambitions.

Lamine Yamal: MVP elect

The sheer breadth of these seven metrics perfectly illustrates how Yamal influences a football match far comprehensively beyond traditional goal-scoring. 

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Whether it involves carrying the ball out of pressure, splitting defences with key passes, or delivering the final ball, he has cemented his status as the focal point of Hansi Flick's system. 

As a direct result of this exceptional individual campaign, the Spain international is now the overwhelming favourite to secure the 2025/26 LALIGA MVP award. 

Should he capture the honour at the end of the season, the teenager would succeed his Barcelona teammate, Raphinha, who claimed the prestigious individual accolade following his pivotal role in the club's 2024/25 LALIGA title triumph.

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