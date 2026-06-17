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2026 World Cup: DR Congo eye shock result against Ronaldo and Portugal

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:07 - 17 June 2026
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DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre has urged his players to play without fear against Portugal in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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DR Congo head coach Sebastien Desabre has urged his side to approach their World Cup opener against Portugal with confidence and ambition, insisting there is no room for fear on football's biggest stage.

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The Leopards will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against a Portuguese side packed with world-class talent, but Desabre believes his team must focus on their own strengths rather than the reputation of their opponents.

"We want to play our football and stay true to our identity," Desabre said ahead of the highly anticipated encounter.

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‘We will take risks’

The Congolese coach stressed that his team would not adopt an overly defensive approach despite facing one of the tournament favourites.

"I want my team to play, so we'll take risks. Those risks will be measured. There's no fear ahead of those big events," Desabre explained.

The former Uganda coach believes the opening match presents an opportunity for his players to showcase their quality on the global stage.

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He added, "What we have to do is deal with the pressure of the first game. We have our own strengths, and we are going to use them on the pitch."

Desabre also highlighted the importance of representing the nation at the World Cup, acknowledging supporters' expectations across the country.

"We have 100 million Congolese people who will be watching us. Of course, we want to perform well. We want to show courage, and we'll do our best on the pitch," he said.

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