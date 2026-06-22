2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi claims shameful record in Austria clash
Lionel Messi claimed an unwanted World Cup statistic during Argentina's Group J clash against Austria, as he became the player with the most misses in FIFA World Cup history.
Messi's historic miss
In the 9th minute of the match, the 38-year-old stepped up to take a spot-kick after Lautaro Martínez was fouled in the box, only to shank his effort wide following a slow run-up.
According to Opta, missing made him the player with the most penalty misses in World Cup history (excluding shootouts) with three, having previously failed to convert against Iceland in 2018 and Poland in 2022.
Prior to this misfire, he shared the unfortunate record with players like former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan, who famously missed two tournament penalties in 2006 and 2010.
7/3 - Lionel Messi ist der Spieler mit den meisten Elfmeterversuchen (7) sowie vergebenen Elfmetern (3) in der WM-Historie (exklusive Elfmeterschießen). Knapp. pic.twitter.com/BMRwYbxrL8— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 22, 2026
Furthermore, stepping up against Austria made Messi the player with the most penalty attempts in the competition's history, with a total of seven kicks taken from the spot during open play.
Messi successfully shakes off miss
Despite the initial ignominy of the miss, Messi shook off the setback to cement his legendary status later in the very same match.
In the 38th minute, the Argentine maestro finished off a beautiful team move with a clinical left-footed strike past Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager to give Albiceleste the lead.
The goal held immense historical significance, as it took his overall tournament tally to an unprecedented 17 World Cup goals.
As Pulse Sports reported, the strike saw him surpass the legendary German striker Miroslav Klose, who held the all-time scoring record with 16 goals since 2014—a record Messi had equalled earlier in the tournament with a hat-trick against Algeria.