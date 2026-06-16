2026 FIFA World Cup: Ex-Arsenal star questions Saka's status in England squad

Bukayo Saka is expected to start for England at the World Cup but Emmanuel Petit disagrees with that notion.

Former Arsenal and France midfielder Emmanuel Petit has launched a scathing critique of Bukayo Saka, claiming that the 24-year-old winger simply does not deserve a starting spot in Thomas Tuchel's England squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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What Petit said

Speaking on talkSPORT, Petit expressed deep concerns over Saka’s recent form, despite the forward helping Arsenal finally end a 22-year drought to secure the 2025/2026 Premier League title and reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Highlighting an underwhelming domestic campaign where Saka managed a modest 11 goals across 49 total appearances, Petit bluntly stated, "Saka, for me, is not coming out of a good season with Arsenal.”

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“We saw that in the Champions League final. He doesn’t make an impact anymore, and I think that there are other players who deserve to be picked in the starting lineup."

The 1998 World Cup winner doubled down on his brutal assessment by adding, "I’m a huge, huge fan of Saka, but I’ve got to be honest. If I’m his team-mate, I don’t understand it. There are so many strong and talented players who are better than Saka."

Saka’s current form clashes with Three Lions record

Petit’s verdict underscores Saka's widely criticised performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the recent UCL final, where he was subbed off after 83 minutes and ranked as the lowest-rated starter (6.1) on the pitch (Sofascore).

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However, the criticism remains surprising to many fans given Saka’s undeniably brilliant international career; he has consistently turned up for his country when others have not, notably scoring three goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and delivering a crucial quarter-final strike at the 2024 UEFA European Championship.

Having officially made the final tournament roster alongside Arsenal teammates Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke, the young winger appears to possess the full trust of Thomas Tuchel.