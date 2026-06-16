World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

2026 FIFA World Cup: Ex-Arsenal star questions Saka's status in England squad

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:51 - 16 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Bukayo Saka is expected to start for England at the World Cup but Emmanuel Petit disagrees with that notion.
Advertisement

Former Arsenal and France midfielder Emmanuel Petit has launched a scathing critique of Bukayo Saka, claiming that the 24-year-old winger simply does not deserve a starting spot in Thomas Tuchel's England squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

What Petit said 

Speaking on talkSPORT, Petit expressed deep concerns over Saka’s recent form, despite the forward helping Arsenal finally end a 22-year drought to secure the 2025/2026 Premier League title and reach the UEFA Champions League final. 

Highlighting an underwhelming domestic campaign where Saka managed a modest 11 goals across 49 total appearances, Petit bluntly stated, "Saka, for me, is not coming out of a good season with Arsenal.”

Advertisement

“We saw that in the Champions League final. He doesn’t make an impact anymore, and I think that there are other players who deserve to be picked in the starting lineup."

 The 1998 World Cup winner doubled down on his brutal assessment by adding, "I’m a huge, huge fan of Saka, but I’ve got to be honest. If I’m his team-mate, I don’t understand it. There are so many strong and talented players who are better than Saka."

Saka’s current form clashes with Three Lions record

Petit’s verdict underscores Saka's widely criticised performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the recent UCL final, where he was subbed off after 83 minutes and ranked as the lowest-rated starter (6.1) on the pitch (Sofascore). 

Advertisement

However, the criticism remains surprising to many fans given Saka’s undeniably brilliant international career; he has consistently turned up for his country when others have not, notably scoring three goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and delivering a crucial quarter-final strike at the 2024 UEFA European Championship. 

Having officially made the final tournament roster alongside Arsenal teammates Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke, the young winger appears to possess the full trust of Thomas Tuchel. 

With a massive opening fixture looming against Croatia and other highly talented players actively pushing for a starting role, Saka will be determined to silence Petit and the rest of his doubters by swiftly recapturing his form on the global stage.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Arsenal England World Cup Bukayo Saka France Emmanuel Petit
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Bet of the Day: Best Over Predictions for Today
Bet Of The Day
17.06.2026
Bet of the Day: Best Over Predictions for Today
WILLIAM Troost-Ekong led the Super Eagles at the AFCON || Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles
17.06.2026
‘I want to be there again’ – Ex-Nigeria captain reveals emotional Super Eagles longing
'If it was another player…' — Fans furious as Messi escapes red card during hat-trick masterclass vs Algeria
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
'If it was another player…' — Fans furious as Messi escapes red card during hat-trick masterclass vs Algeria
Messi breaks Ronaldo’s World Cup record with historic Hat-Trick against Algeria
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
Messi breaks Ronaldo’s World Cup record with historic Hat-Trick against Algeria
2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi reigns over Mbappe and Haaland as superstars crash the party — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi reigns over Mbappe and Haaland as superstars crash the party — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
38 Years, 357 days! Messi smashes Cristiano Ronaldo record in Algeria masterclass
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
38 Years, 357 days! Messi smashes Cristiano Ronaldo record in Algeria masterclass