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2026 FIFA World Cup: Enyeama helps Ronaldo beat Messi to incredible record

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:43 - 23 June 2026
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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing for thier countries || Imago
Cristiano Ronaldo reached an important milestone with his brace in Portugal's victory over Uzbekistan.
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Portugal captain Cristiano Ronald became the first player in history to score in six different FIFA World Cup editions, netting a spectacular brace in a commanding 2-0 Group K victory over Uzbekistan.

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Ronaldo's record-breaking moment 

Following media scrutiny and criticism after Portugal's opening 1-1 draw against DR Congo, the 41-year-old forward silenced his detractors at MetLife Stadium. 

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 6th minute from a Joao Cancelo cross, and got his brace after receiving a Bruno Fernandes through ball in the 39th minute to fire home a clinical right-footed strike. 

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By finding the back of the net in North America, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner stands alone as the only footballer to score in six FIFA World Cups.  

Ronaldo leaves Messi in the wake 

The historic feat highlights an unmatched level of endurance and longevity, with Ronaldo successfully scoring across the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026 tournaments. 

Notably, his eternal rival Lionel Messi missed out on a chance to contest this specific record, as the Argentine failed to score a single goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa under manager Diego Maradona, leaving him stuck on five scoring editions. 

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The Argentine superstar had a frustrating tournament in front of goal, highlighted by his performance against the Super Eagles, during which Vincent Enyeama was the star of the show, saving four shots from the Barcelona legend. 

Ronaldo’s masterclass against Uzbekistan also saw him shatter other records; at 41 years and 138 days old, he officially eclipsed Cameroon’s Roger Milla (1994) to become the oldest goalscorer in World Cup history. 

Additionally, the brace extended his legendary record as the all-time men's international top scorer.

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Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup Uzbekistan Nigeria Vincent Enyeama Lionel Messi Portugal Argentina
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