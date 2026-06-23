‘Next question!’ — Ronaldo ignores reporter’s question about Messi after Uzbekistan brace

Cristiano Ronaldo shunned a reporter who tried to ask about Lionel Messi after Portugal's win over Uzbekistan

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo answered his critics in spectacular fashion on Tuesday evening, delivering a masterclass performance against Uzbekistan to silence his detractors.

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However, the post-match headlines were shared with a tense media exchange after the legendary forward abruptly shut down comparisons to his longtime rival.

Tense Media Exchange Follows Five-Goal Masterclass

The 41-year-old icon entered the Group K match in Houston under intense pressure following a highly disappointing tournament opener against DR Congo and a frustrating ten-match goalscoring drought at major international events.

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Ronaldo answered the critics by scoring in the 6th and 39th minutes, inspiring Portugal to a dominant 5-0 victory alongside goals from Nuno Mendes, Rafael Leão, and an Uzbek own goal.

🚨👋🏼 Cristiano Ronaldo when asked about Messi: “Next question”. pic.twitter.com/a8Osn2n9BC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2026

Yet during the post-match press conference, the atmosphere turned cold when a reporter asked Ronaldo about Lionel Messi's brace for Argentina the previous day.

The Al-Nassr forward refused to entertain the comparison, cutting the reporter off completely and demanding a new topic, turning away from the reporter, saying, “Next question.”

Iconic Rivalry Reaches New World Cup Heights

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The brief, icy exchange highlighted the unresolved nature of the historic rivalry as both icons kick off their final World Cup campaigns in lethal form.

While Ronaldo had struggled in his opening fixture, Messi lit up the tournament with a stunning hat-trick over Algeria, before both legends bounced back to score braces on matchday two.

Ronaldo’s clinical performance against Uzbekistan notably allowed him to surpass Messi as the oldest player in World Cup history to score multiple goals in a single match, doing so at 41 years and 136 days.