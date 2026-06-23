World Cup
'A good example for all' - Martínez says Ronaldo is a role model
Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez has praised captain Cristiano Ronaldo as a model professional and an inspirational leader.
Martínez spoke strongly in defence of the veteran forward following criticism that emerged after Portugal's disappointing 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Ronaldo emphatically silenced critics, scoring an incredible brace in a 5-0 rout against Uzbekistan.
Ronaldo remains an example
The Portugal coach highlighted Ronaldo's commitment to fitness, preparation, and continuous improvement despite being in the latter stages of his career.
"He is probably the biggest example of how to focus on the aspects that you can influence, the way he recovers, the way he prepares, the way he trains. He's a good example for all of us," Martínez said.
Martínez also pointed to Ronaldo's remarkable achievement of competing in a sixth FIFA World Cup, describing it as evidence of his dedication and commitment to representing Portugal.
"It is the sixth time he plays a World Cup, and he is a player who's been defending and playing for his country for a long time. He really wants to keep on improving, to contribute to the team, and he's really a role model for our team," Martínez explained.