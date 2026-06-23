'A good example for all' - Martínez says Ronaldo is a role model

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez has described Ronaldo as a role model.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez has praised captain Cristiano Ronaldo as a model professional and an inspirational leader.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martínez spoke strongly in defence of the veteran forward following criticism that emerged after Portugal's disappointing 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo remains an example

The Portugal coach highlighted Ronaldo's commitment to fitness, preparation, and continuous improvement despite being in the latter stages of his career.

"He is probably the biggest example of how to focus on the aspects that you can influence, the way he recovers, the way he prepares, the way he trains. He's a good example for all of us," Martínez said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martínez also pointed to Ronaldo's remarkable achievement of competing in a sixth FIFA World Cup, describing it as evidence of his dedication and commitment to representing Portugal.