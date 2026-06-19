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2026 FIFA World Cup: Canada match 32 year record as they humiliate Qatar

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 01:31 - 19 June 2026
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Canada match 1994 World Cup record as they humiliate Qatar
Canada climbed to the top of Group B at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after clinching their first win with a dominant performance against Qatar.
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Coming off a 1-1 stalemate against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their tournament opener, the co-hosts entered the match needing a victory to strengthen their chances of advancing to the knockout stages.

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The co-hosts delivered a clinical display, overwhelming Qatar in a 6-0 rout to secure the three points and mark their first victory at the 2026 World Cup.

Canada record 

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Canada’s first victory at the 2026 World Cup has placed them alongside Argentina in the history books.

The co-host dominated Qatar in the first half and matched a first-half record set since the 1994 World Cup 

Canada players celebrating || imago
Canada players celebrating || imago

According to OptaJoe, “Canada's eight shots on target through half-time against Qatar were the most in the first half of a FIFA World Cup match since Romania in 1994 vs. Argentina (also eight).”

Canada had a total of 14 shots attempted against Qatar and produced eight on target, the most in a first-half game since 1994.

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However, despite having the most shots at goal, they were only able to score one goal before the halftime break.

In the second half, they responded by putting five goals past the 2022 host country, subjecting them to a humiliating defeat.

Saliba scores for Canada || imago
Saliba scores for Canada || imago

Jonathan David, who netted three goals, became the second player to achieve a hat-trick at the 2026 World Cup, following in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, who accomplished the feat against Algeria.

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Cyle Larin, Nathan Saliba and an own goal from Naceur Almanai completed the six-goal thriller for Canada.

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