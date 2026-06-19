2026 FIFA World Cup: Saliba beats Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe to tournament milestone

We can now all tick "free-kick" goal on our respective World Cup bingo cards, thanks to Canada's Nathan-Dylan Saliba.

Canadian midfielder Nathan-Dylan Saliba has etched his name into the history books by scoring the first direct free kick of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

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Saliba’s moment of history

During Canada's Group B match against Qatar at BC Place in Vancouver, the 22-year-old Anderlecht midfielder stepped up in the 64th minute to bend a stunning set-piece into the back of the net, marking Canada's fourth goal of the night.

With that goal, Saliba remarkably beat out a litany of established global superstars, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, and Harry Kane, to the tournament's first free-kick landmark.

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After scoring, Saliba immediately sprinted to the sidelines to hold up Koné's number 8 jersey, dedicating the goal to the starting midfielder who had just suffered a devastating, gruesome leg fracture moments earlier.

Nathan-Dylan Saliba: An unlikely scorer

The touching tribute followed deeply distressing scenes in the 51st minute, when Koné was stretchered off the pitch with a broken leg following a horrific late challenge from Qatar's Assim Madibo, who was subsequently shown a straight red card.

Subbed on in the 56th minute to replace his fallen compatriot, Saliba proved an unlikely hero from dead-ball situations; operating primarily as a combative central midfielder for Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League, he does not have a reputation as a set-piece specialist.

Yet, his incredible finish complemented a dominant, complete performance from Jesse Marsch's side, which also featured an opening goal from Cyle Larin (16'), a sensational first-half brace from Jonathan David (29', 45'), and a late own goal from Qatar's Mohammed Manai (75').

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