Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg chokes Nigeria's UFC champion Israel Adesanya in new photos.

Images of Israel Adesanya's unexpected encounter with Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg have been made available.

The UFC middleweight champion from New Zealand and Nigeria today tweeted images of himself grappling and sparring with the tech giant on his Twitter feed.

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg

Along with the photos was a message that said, "We both have South Africans to deal with."

In the caption, Adesanya made references to Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk and his upcoming championship defense against Dricus du Plessis.

In the wake of a recent verbal spat between Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, a rival in the technology industry, the two have decided to settle their disagreements through a fight.

Dana White, the head of the UFC, gave some credence to the remarks that appeared to be made in jest when he revealed that he had spoken to the two and that they were both serious about making it happen.

Alexander Volkanovski, the Australian UFC featherweight champion, joined Adesanya and Zukerberg in the session.

In May of last year, Zuckerberg wrote about winning his first jiu jitsu competition and also starting to train in mixed martial arts.

Israel Adesanya and Dricu Du Plessis

UFC Middleweight title holder Israel Mobolaji Adesanya will square off against Du Plessis in a fiery grudge bout at September's UFC 293 event in Sydney.

Adesanya and Du Plessis engaged in an intense octagon confrontation after the bout.

In his face-to-face post-fight exchange with the South African fighter, Adesanya frequently used the N-word.

The middleweight title match between Adesanya and Du Plessis appears to be scheduled for September 10 at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.

