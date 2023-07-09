Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya uses the N-Word as he faces off with South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290
In the main event of UFC 290 on Saturday, Dricus Du Plessis overcame fellow contender Robert Whittaker to secure his first shot at the title.
At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Du Plessis defeated former champion Whittaker to win the middleweight title eliminator.
In September's UFC 293 event in Sydney, the champion Nigerian and New Zealand professional mixed martial artist Israel Mobolaji Adesanya and the South African will square off in a fiery grudge bout as a result of the South African's triumph against Whittaker.
Adesanya and Du Plessis engaged in an intense octagon confrontation after the bout.
In his face-to-face post-fight exchange with the South African fighter, Adesanya frequently used the N-word.
Israel Adesanya confronts Dricus Du Plessis with N-Word
Adesanya was stoically gazing down on the top middleweight challenger as the South African Du Plessis celebrated his stunning triumph.
Prior to Adesanya entering the cage and things getting heated, Du Plessis boasted about his cardio during a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.
15:00 - 27.04.2023
UFC Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black
Nigeria vs South Africa: Israel Adesanya vows to take revenge on Dricus du Plessis for Usman and Ngannou.
The New Zealander of Nigerian ancestry shoved his subsequent adversary in the face, but he insisted that he and his "African brother" wouldn't get physical during their exchange.
Then, in a series of remarks, "Stylebender" addressed issues of race, which have been central to his developing conflict with du Plessis.
In his ascent through the rankings, the 29-year-old has raised controversy by criticizing past champions Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman as well as the African representation of Adesanya.
Du Plessis takes issue with Adesanya, Usman, and Ngannou claiming Africa while training and residing abroad, despite the fact that they were all born in Africa.
Related content
23:55 - 09.06.2023
Israel Adesanya explains the 1 thing he is better at than Michael Jordan
According to Israel Adesanya, he is better than the great Michael Jordan at one thing.
18:30 - 01.06.2023
UFC Watch Israel Adesanya wrestle hard with Logan Paul
Israel Adesanya shows off grappling techniques against Logan Paul.
23:55 - 29.05.2023
UFC Israel Adesanya teams up with Thor God of Thunder
Several months after calling on Sango, Adesanya teams up with Thor Odinson Asgardian God of Thunder.
16:46 - 29.05.2023
Adesanya's reaction after meeting arch enemy Pereira at airport priceless
Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira ran into each other at the airport as both fighters shared friendly gestures despite their rivalry in combat sports.
20:00 - 25.05.2023
UFC Tyson Fury tells Israel Adesanya why he won't be fighting in the Octagon
Despite being friends with Anthony Joshua, Adesanya was cordial when meeting Tyson Fury.
11:00 - 11.06.2023
Israel Adesanya: Nigeria's UFC Champion Questions 'Who Made God'
'If God made the World, then Who Made God' - UFC Champion Israel Adesanya explains 'Who Made God'
08:30 - 12.06.2023
Israel Adesanya explains losing his virginity by 18
According to Israel Adesanya, he lost his virginity at 18 and also started drinking at a young age.
16:00 - 16.06.2023
Israel Adesanya: Nigeria's UFC champion shows off parents at “Stylebender” premiere
Nigeria's UFC champion Israel Adesanya takes his parents to see the “Stylebender” premiere.
19:00 - 14.06.2023
Israel Adesanya begs Netflix to take on Stylebender documentary film
See why Adesanya is begging Netflix after the premiere of the documentary film “Stylebender” at Tribeca Festival,
08:00 - 22.06.2023
Israel Adesanya: UFC Champion rates Nigeria's jollof rice ahead of Ghana and Senegal
Israel Adesanya talks delicious Suya, rates Nigerian jollof ahead of Ghana's and Senegal's.