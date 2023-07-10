Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' - Nigerian UFC Champion Israel Adesanya roars at South African fighter Dricus Du Plessis.
South Africa's Dricus Du Plessis overcame fellow contender Australia's Robert Whittaker to secure his first shot at the title in the main event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 290.
UFC Middleweight title holder Nigerian and New Zealand professional mixed martial artist Israel Mobolaji Adesanya and Du Plessis will square off in a fiery grudge bout at September's UFC 293 event in Sydney.
Adesanya and Du Plessis engaged in an intense octagon confrontation after the bout.
In his face-to-face post-fight exchange with the South African fighter, Adesanya frequently used the N-word.
Du Plessis blasts Adesanya for N-Word
During the UFC 290 post-fight news conference, Du Plessis discussed the incident with Adesanya.
He said, “He’s behaving like a clown in there. That’s not how a champion behaves. That’s not at all how a man behaves.
"He’s behaving like a child. Conduct yourself like a champion. There’s people looking up to you, and you’re behaving like that.
"If that sells tickets, good for him. I’ll sell tickets in my way. I’m a gentleman, I’m a man, and I’ll behave like a man.”
Adesanya doubles down on N-Word against Du Plessis
Adesanya has now taken to social media to double down on his statement in the octagon.
He posted a video on his official social media platforms explaining that he was not drunk.
He then added a statement to the video that said, "If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African!!
"I will show you where you’re from, NIGGA‼️"
The middleweight title match between Adesanya and Du Plessis appears to be scheduled for September 10 at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.
