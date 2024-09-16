Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Osimhen is closing in on becoming the no.1 most followed Nigerian footballer on Instagram.

Victor Osimhen has witnessed a remarkable surge in his Instagram following, marking a significant milestone in his social media career.

The Super Eagles striker recently acquired by Galatasaray on a season-long loan, has wasted no time in announcing his arrival in the Turkish Super Lig.

Victor Osimhen celebrates what he thought was a debut goal.

As of the latest figures, Osimhen has crossed the 5 million follower mark on Instagram, a notable achievement that comes on the heels of his impressive debut with the Turkish giants.

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 million followers on Instagram

The boost in Osimhen’s social media presence comes following his high-profile transfer from Napoli to Galatasaray.

Despite a potential move to Chelsea falling through on the last day of the transfer window, Osimhen's switch to Galatasaray has generated substantial excitement.

Following the announcement of his transfer on September 3, Pulse Sports reported his Instagram follower count soared from 4.4 million to 4.5 million within 24 hours.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray | Instagram/Galatasaray

However, as of September 15, Osimhen has added over 848,000 new followers, reflecting his growing influence and popularity.

This rapid increase highlights his status as one of the most followed African footballers, as he closes in on becoming the no.1 most followed Nigerian footballer on Meta’s platform.

Victor Osimhen enjoys stellar debut with Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen debuts for Galatasaray.

Osimhen’s debut for Galatasaray was marked by a standout performance that further solidified his rising star status.

Despite failing to score in a decisive 5-0 victory over Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig, the 25-year-old striker provided an assist, showcasing his immediate impact on the team. Osimhen’s contribution was instrumental in Galatasaray’s comprehensive win.

This strong start is promising for his tenure at the club and reinforces his reputation as a key player for both his club and the Nigerian national team.