Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Check out some of the most expensive cars owned by Lionel Messi including one that cost him over a staggering $34 million USD.
Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the best players to have ever played the beautiful game.
The 35-year-old Argentine maestro is also one of the richest footballers in the world.
Messi’s incredible ability and sheer prolificacy has seen him command incredible wages all through his career.
Although Messi has other investments, the Paris Saint Germain star is a huge lover of expensive automobiles and reportedly boasts a collection of luxury vehicles believed to be worth over half a billion dollars.
Messi’s insane car collection is said to feature a number of Audis, a very rare Pagani Zonda worth £4 million and more incredible automobiles.
In this article, we will be looking at Lionel Messi’s Top 10 Most Expensive Cars as per The Sun.
Lionel Messi cars: 10 Most Expensive automobiles owned by the Argentina World Cup winner
10. Mini Cooper Electric - $38,613
Messi reportedly owns a Mini Cooper Electric.
It's the cheapest car in his collection and is regularly used by his wife and mother of his three children Antonela Roccuzzo .
Rocuzzo reportedly uses this electric car to find her way around Paris, where Messi’s family are currently based.
9. Audi Q7 - $77,021
It’s no secret that Messi is a family man, and that is echoed in his car collection.
The 25-year-old Albiceleste skipper owns a reliable, spacious and luxurious Audi Q7.
Interestingly, Audi only started making SUVs from 2008.
Since then, reports have it that they have attracted serious interest from footballers around the globe.
8. Cadillac Escalade - $87,192
The Cadillac Escalade is another SUV Messi reportedly owns.
The Escalade is the ultimate US luxury vehicle.
Over the years, everyone from Hollywood stars to the President have been seen hopping out of an Escalade.
Perhaps it’s because of the car’s impressive space - enough to fit Messi’s entire family in there too.
7. Range Rover Vogue - $98,078
Messi has been spotted with the Range Rover Vogue while arriving training and during his days at the Cam p Nou which he is currently linked with the the summer transfer window..
The Range Rover is officially the most popular SUV among the footballing elite, as well as being the pinnacle of luxury.
Their Vogue model is especially stunning because it boasts special add-ons, including a boss Meridian Surround Sound System and a 360 degree parking aid.
6. Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale - $137,016
This car is the first Maserati GranTurismo capable of breaking the 186mph barrier with a top speed of 188 mph.
This two-seater Italian masterpiece also features a 4.7 litre, 460 HP V8 engine and glides on the road.
The GranTurismo's 4.7-liter V8 combines with a 6-speed automated manual, shared with the Ferrari F430.
It transfers the power to the rear wheels, propelling the MC Stradale from standstill to 60 mph in under 5 seconds.
The GranTurisimo’s Skyhook suspension system allows the driver to choose between the sport-oriented or comfort-oriented mode.
5. Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe - $140,752
The Mercedes-AMG GLE is also another SUV owned by Messi.
The GLE 63 S Coupe is a high-performance SUV powered by 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged petrol V8 engine.
The vehicle is capable of a top speed of 174mph, it can do 0-60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.
4. Audi R8 Spyder - $146,980
With a horsepower of 397 to 449 kW, an ability to hit 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds, the R8 is an incredible sports car.
Interestingly, car reviewers have regularly scored this Audi as a five out of five ride, and Messi is said to have already copped one of these.
3. Mercedes SLS - $249,120
Another Mercedes owned by reportedly owned by Messi is the magestic SLS.
Developed by the Mercedes-AMG division, this German supercar has a retractable rear wing which extends at a speed of 70 mph.
'SLS' stands for 'Super Leicht Sport' which translates to 'Super Light Sport'.
2. Pagani Zonda Roadster - $4.9 million
Ranked as one of the most expensive and fastest cars in the world, Lionel Messi is said to own a Pagani, although the car is not meant for the road and can only be driven on a track.
Since 1999, Pagani has made motors - and reportedly only 40 of the Zonda Roadster were ever made, which is why its price keeps appreciating.
It is also one of Messi’s most expensive cars.
1. Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti - $34.8 million
The most expensive car in Messi’s insane garage collection is the Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti.
Messi picked up this vintage Ferrari at an auction for a staggering $34,876,800 (£28million).
Sharing the news on Instagram, the Argentina skipper posted a picture of himself holding a tiny miniature version of the car.
