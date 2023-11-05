Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk criticises his team's finishing in the draw away at Luton.
Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk analysed their draw against Luton, saying the Reds have to perform better in front of goal.
Jurgen Klopp’s team were held to a 1-1 draw by the newly promoted Luton at Kenilworth Road. In fact, they needed a late Luis Diaz header to snatch a point after Tahith Chong gave the hosts the lead in the game.
19:42 - 05.11.2023
Luis Diaz injury time strike secures a draw for Liverpool against stubborn Luton Town
Luton Town held Liverpool to a draw, with the Reds finding it hard to break down the hatters.
12:48 - 03.11.2023
France legend Marcel Desailly claims Liverpool defender Konate is better than William Saliba
Marcel Desailly has picked Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate over Arsenal defender William Saliba, insisting the Arsenal centre-back's individual qualities are just above average compared to the Reds centre-back.
What Van Dijk said
Liverpool spurned many chances in the game, and centre-back Van Dijk explained that their profligacy cost them the game.
“Finishing of the chances. If we scored the first chance we had in the first half, it would have completely changed the game. It is part of football,” he said, per the BBC.
"We could definitely do better at times but it is a difficult place to come. They are very compact and direct, with a lot of strength in the air and you have to be ready for that. We could have made it a lot easier for ourselves."
Meanwhile, Liverpool's shocking draw away to newly promoted Luton meant the prophecy of a Nigerian religious leader proved false.
Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has come under heavy fire after his prophecy about the Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Luton turned out to be false.
