Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk criticises his team's finishing in the draw away at Luton.

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk analysed their draw against Luton, saying the Reds have to perform better in front of goal.

Jurgen Klopp’s team were held to a 1-1 draw by the newly promoted Luton at Kenilworth Road. In fact, they needed a late Luis Diaz header to snatch a point after Tahith Chong gave the hosts the lead in the game.

What Van Dijk said

Liverpool spurned many chances in the game, and centre-back Van Dijk explained that their profligacy cost them the game.

“Finishing of the chances. If we scored the first chance we had in the first half, it would have completely changed the game. It is part of football,” he said, per the BBC.

Luis Diaz snatched a late point for Liverpool || Image credit: Imago

Tahith Chong opened the scoring for Luton || Image credit: Imago

"We could definitely do better at times but it is a difficult place to come. They are very compact and direct, with a lot of strength in the air and you have to be ready for that. We could have made it a lot easier for ourselves."

Meanwhile, Liverpool's shocking draw away to newly promoted Luton meant the prophecy of a Nigerian religious leader proved false.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has come under heavy fire after his prophecy about the Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Luton turned out to be false.

Related content

FOOTBALL FOOTBALL Luis Diaz's dad reunites with his family after being rescued from kidnappers The Liverpool forward’s father has been rescued from a kidnapping in Colombia after a shootout that left two of his abductors dead, hours after his mother was also rescued