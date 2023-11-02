Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup has been made and there are some mouthwatering fixtures to look forward to.

Last year's beaten finalists Newcastle play at Chelsea in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool face West Ham.

The Magpies have had a tough run to get here, defeating Manchester City and Manchester United in the past two rounds, and will now have to travel to Stamford Bridge.

In-form Everton host Fulham in an all-Premier League tie and League One outfit Port Vale play at home against Middlesbrough of the Championship.

Matches will be played in the week commencing 18 December 2023.

Carabao Cup Quarter-finals

Everton v Fulham

Chelsea v Newcastle

Port Vale v Middlesbrough

Liverpool v West Ham

