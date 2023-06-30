Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Follow Pulse Sports Transfer News LIVE for updates on all the biggest deals happening in the summer transfer window.
- CESAR AZPILICUETA to ATLETICO MADRID: Reports says Chelsea will let him leave as free agent, matter of respect for the former captain.
- Azpi will reportedly sign a contract with Atletico until June 2025. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:30 PM: 🚨BREAKING!! Cesar Azpilicueta has reportedly agreed full terms to join Atletico Madrid this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:00 PM: Multiple reports have emerged that Atletico Madrid have entered the race to sign Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea. The veteran Spanish defender agreed personal terms with Inter last week, but Atleti have now emerged as favourites as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 7:20 PM: OFFICIAL! Liverpool have confirmed goalkeeper Adrian has signed a contract extension that will see him remain with the Reds for the 2023-24 season. #TransferNewsLive
- 7:10 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! Pablo Mari has left Arsenal to join Monza on a permanent deal, the club have announced. #TransferNewsLive
- 7:00 PM: 🚨BREAKING!! Chelsea have officially confirmed the signing of striker Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal. #TransferNewsLive
- 6:55 PM: 🚨Meanwhile, AC Milan have officially unveiled Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the club's latest signing from Chelsea following Sandro Tonalli's move to Newcastle United. #TransferNewsLive
- SZOBOSZLAI TO LIVERPOOL: Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool triggered the Hungarian's release clause with the deal totalling around €70 million. #TransferNewsLive
- 6:00 PM: 🚨BREAKING!! We understand that Liverpool and RB Leipzig have finally reached an agreement for the transfer of Dominik Szoboszlai. #TransferNewsLive
- 5:55 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! Manchester United have announced that Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer will both return to their respective clubs following the completion of their loan deals. #TransferNewsLive
- 3: 40 PM: Bayern Munich have officially announced the exits of Daley Blind and Joao Cancelo.
- Cancelo will return to Man City amid interest from Barcelona after his brief loan spell in Germany. #TransferNewsLive
- 3:30 PM: Cyriel Dessers is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Scottish giants Rangers FC.
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria striker has already agreed personal terms with Rangers and is set to join from Cremonese, as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 2:40 PM: Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri has signed a scholarship deal to remain with the North London giants.
- Nwaneri will sign his first professional contract with Arsenal when he turns 17, as per Fabrizio Romano exclusively. #TransferNewsLive
- 2:35 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! RB Leipzig have announced the signing of Portuguese winger Fabio Carvalho on a season-long loan from Liverpool. #TransferNewsLive
- 2:30 PM: Former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado has left Juventus and he’s now available as free agent, a club statement confirmed earlier today. #TransferNewsLive
- 2:00 PM: BREAKING! Royale Union Saint-Gilloise have announced the signing of talented Mali international Mamadou Traoré from AS Mansa. #TransferNewsLive
- 1:40 PM: More on the Ziyech deal: Hakim Ziyech’s move to Al Nassr is off after a knee problem was raised in his medical, as reported by Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail.
- Ziyech was in line to earn £9m net salary at the Saudi club. #TransferNewsLive
- 1:30 PM: 🚨DEAL OFF! We understand that there has been a huge blow for Chelsea as Hakim Ziyech to Al-Nassr is now OFF! #TransferNewsLive
- Ferran Torres said: “I can’t wait to continue at Barcelona. I’m really happy at Barça and my plan is to continue at the club”. #TransferNewsLive
- 12:15 PM: Meanwhile, In Spain, Ferran Torres has confirmed his decision to remain in Barcelona this summer amid reports of a potential move to Aston Villa. #TransferNewsLive
- 12:00 PM: 🚨BREAKING!! Inter Milan have confirmed that Milan Škriniar has left the club as free agent, as decided in January.
- Škriniar will reportedly be unveiled as a new Paris Saint-Germain player next week. #TransferNewsLive
- 11:15 AM: We understand that Villarreal's Pau Torres will not undergo his medical this week ahead of his move to Aston Villa. The Spanish centre-back is still waiting for all documents to be signed, as he will travel to the UK after his holiday. #TransferNewsLive
- 10:00 AM: We understand that Dominik Szoboszlai's move to Liverpool is getting very close. RB leipzig and Liverpool are expected to reach full agreement very soon. #TransferNewsLive
- 9:00 AM: Top of the morning to you. The Transfer Window continues today and we will be bringing you the breaking news stories as they happen. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨BREAKING!! Roberto Firmino will join Saudi club Al Ahli on a free transfer following the end of his contract with Liverpool, as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨BREAKING!! Marcelo Brozovic has reportedly agreed full terms to join Saudi club Al-Nassr.
- The Croatian midfielder will reportedly join Al-Nassr this summer with the move currently subject to a medical, and a contract valid until 2026, as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- Seamus Coleman has triggered a one-year extension with Everton this summer, the club have announced. The Irish veteran right-back is now set to extend his stay at Goodison Park to 15 years. #TransferNewsLive
- As reported by Sky Sports, Dominik Szoboszlai has moved up Liverpool’s list for their midfield rebuild after the club met with his representatives. The RB Leipzig star could be Liverpool's second summer signing of the season should after Alexis Mac Allister, should an agreement be reached. #TransferNewsLive
- According to reports, Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic remains very open to a mega-money switch to Saudi Arabia.
- Brozovic is currently wanted by Barcelona.
- Fabrizio Romano reports that Al Nassr are not giving up on Marcelo Brozović, as Inter agreed on €23m deal last Sunday.
- It's now up to the player/club negotiations. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨BREAKING: Ruben Loftus-Cheek has just signed the contract as new AC MILAN player — club statement to follow. The England midfielder joins from Chelsea. It's a DONE DEAL now as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- ARSENAL TRANSFER UPDATE: The Gunners are still progressing with talks for Ajax's Jurrien Timber. Mikel Arteta wants to make the Dutch defender the club's third signing of the summer having already signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea.
- Declan Rice is only inches away from sealing his dream move to the Emirates after Manchester City pulled out of the race. #TransferNewsLive
- Meanwhile, Manchester United reportedly had new direct talks to be informed on André Onana deal in the last 24 hours.
- He remains wanted and appreciated by Erik ten Hag, although, the David de Gea situation is expected to be clarified before Man United present their bid to Inter. That's one to keep an eye on. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨MASON MOUNT TO MAN UNITED: The Chelsea midfielder will reportedly join the Red Devils on a five-year deal having agreed personal terms weeks ago. We understand Mount pushed for the move and will finally leave his boyhood club this summer. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨Ornstein exclusively reveals that the deal for the 24-year-old England midfielder is worth up to £60m (£55m + £5m add ons). #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨BREAKING!! As per reports from David Ornstein of The Athletic, MANCHESTER UNITED have agreed a deal with CHELSEA for the transfer of England midfielder Mason Mount. #TransferNewsLive
- DEAL OFF! In Germany, following yet another Bundesliga heartbreak, Borussia Dortmund have pulled out of the race to sign Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax, as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨 In France, we hear that PSG have reached full agreement with BAYERN MUNICH for the transfer of French defender Lucas Hernandez. Fabrizio Romano reports that will sign as a new PSG player this Thursday in a contract valid until June 2026. #TransferNewsLive
- Meanwhile Pau Torres is close to joining Aston Villa from Villarreal. We understand that the Spanish centre-back will sign for the Premier League side in a contract until June 2028, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨 We understand that Fabio Carvalho is in Germany to undergo his medical as an RB LEIPZIG player. He will join the Bundesliga club ON LOAN from Liverpool for the 2023/24 season.#TransferNewsLive
- Meanwhile, in Germany, we understand that BAYERN MUNICH have reached full agreement with NAPOLI for the transfer of Kim Min-Jae. The 26-year-old South Korean will be a Bavarian this summer on a five-year deal as reported by Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨Elsewhere in London, Tottenham Hotspur yesterday confirmed the signing of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison for a reported fee of £40 million on a 5-year deal as called by Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨ARSENAL have already announced the signing of former Chelsea star Kai Havertz. The German international joined the Emirates outfit for a reported fee of £65million as per Sky Sports. #TransferNewsLive
- However, a number of clubs are finally close to agreeing deals for their targets. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨A number of deals have already been confirmed so far since the market opened officially on June 1st.
- 🚨Welcome to our live blog of the 2023 Summer Transfer Window. #TransferNewsLive
Related content
17:17 - 29.06.2023
TRANSFERS: Ten Hag seals Greenwood fate
The forward remains under suspension by the club and may leave in the summer.
16:18 - 29.06.2023
TRANSFERS: Manchester United and Chelsea set for final Mount showdown
The Blues are demanding an amount that United feel is too much for a player whose contract will expire soon.
07:25 - 29.06.2023
TRANSFERS Manchester United suffer major BLOW as Napoli star snubs club for Bayern Munich
These are not the best of times for Manchester United and their fans as one of their targets at Napoli has decided to join German champions Bayern Munich.
19:00 - 28.06.2023
TRANSFERS AC Milan eye Chelsea winger for €25 million
The forward played a more peripheral role last season, and a move could help him regain form.
18:49 - 28.06.2023
TRANSFERS Porto offer key player to Manchester United and Chelsea
The Premier League sides are expected to bolster their squads in the upcoming transfer window.
08:14 - 24.06.2023
TRANSFERS Caicedo verbally agrees to Chelsea's contract
Caicedo has attracted interest after his impressive performance for the Seagulls last season.
10:45 - 24.06.2023
TRANSFERS Chelsea reject Manchester United's improved bid on Mount
The Red Devils are now considering alternatives after their offer for the English midfielder was rejected.
12:45 - 26.06.2023
TRANSFERS: Gundogan ditches Manchester City for Barcelona
The midfielder leaves the club after a season that they lifted a historic treble.
07:00 - 27.06.2023
TRANSFERS Details of Timber's deal at Arsenal revealed
The Dutch international is being courted by the English side.