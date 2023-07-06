Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Follow Pulse Sports Transfer News LIVE for updates on all the biggest deals happening in the summer transfer window.
- 10:00 AM: OFFICIAL!! Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce that Milan Škriniar has signed a five-year deal with the club.
- The Slovak defender’s contract runs until 30 June 2028, a club statement read. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 9:14 AM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! PSG have announced the signing of Milan Skriniar.
- The Slovakian centre-back joins as a free agent from Inter having agreed a deal in January. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 9:00 AM: 🚨Manchester United remain keen on Andre Onana's signing. #TransferNewsLive
- The Red Devils have seen their first bid rejected but will reportedly launch a second bid this week for the Inter goalkeeper. #TransferNewsLive
- Inter rejected United's opening bid worth €40m plus €5m add-ons, for the Cameroon shot-stopper. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:40 AM: 🚨AC Milan are reportedly in talks for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze. #TransferNewsLive
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria star has been a long-term target for the Italians and Milan are hoping to tie up a deal for both him and Chelsea's Pulisic this month. #TransferNewsLive
- Chukwueze who has also been linked to Real Madrid, was impressive for Villarreal last season and the 22-year-old Nigeria international could leave the Yellow Submarines this season. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:18 AM: Christian Pulisic is reportedly edging closer to a switch to AC Milan. #TransferNewsLive
- Reports say the Chelsea forward has already agreed personal terms with Serie A club. #TransferNewsLive
- Chelsea and AC Milan are still working to agree on a final fee after €22m second bid submitted. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:05 AM: 🚨We begin in Spain where we're told that Barcelona have suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler. #TransferNewsLive
- Real Madrid have reportedly agreed full terms with Fenerbahce for his Transfer. #TransferNewsLive
- Barcelona approached Arda Guler first, but the player was reportedly keen on Real Madrid's project. #TransferNewsLive
- We understand Arda Guler to Real Madrid deal is a €20m fixed fee, 20% sell-on clause and extra add-ons in the ‘package’ plus taxes, and subject to a medical. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:00 AM: 🚨 BREAKING TRANSFER NEWS STORIES FOR 6/07/2023
- 7:13 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! Benfica have announced the signing of Angel Di Maria. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL!
- The Argentine winger has returned the club where he made his breakthrough in Europe. #TransferNewsLive
- 7:10 PM: Kim Min-jae has reportedly completed his medical as new FC Bayern player, with an official announcement now imminent. #TransferNewsLive
- The South Korean centre-back will join the Bavarians from defending Scudetto champions Napoli. #TransferNewsLive
- 6:53 PM: We understand Di Maria has reportedly signed his contract as a new Benfica player - Contract until June 2024. #TransferNewsLive
- 6:50 PM: 🚨BREAKING!! Angel Di Maria to SL Benfica is reportedly a DONE deal! as per Fabrizio Romano #TransferNewsLive
- 5:17 PM: Al Khelaifi on Kylian Mbappé's future: "Kylian Mbappé he has to decide next week or in two weeks. No more than this". "If he does not want to sign a new contract, the door is OPEN".
- "No one is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It's very clear". #TransferNewsLive
- 5:07 PM: Al Khelaifi on Kylian Mbappé's future: "We had an agreement with Mbappé as he confirmed, verbal agreement. That's the reason why I'm shocked".
- "In football, you never see your best player leaving the club for free. It never happens". #TransferNewsLive
- 5:03 PM: Al Khelaifi on Kylian Mbappé's future: "We want Mbappé to stay but he can't leave for free, it's very clear and simple".
- "It was a verbal agreement and Mbappé also said that publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable", told Le Parisien. #TransferNewsLive
- 5:00 PM: Al Khelaifi on Kylian Mbappé's future: "I was really shocked to learn that Mbappé intended to leave for free".
- "Kylian is a fantastic boy, a gentleman... and leaving for free, when we're the biggest French club, it's not at his level. I was shocked and disappointed". #TransferNewsLive
- 4:17 PM: Al Khelaifi on Kylian Mbappé's future: “We do NOT want him to leave for free in 2024”.
- “Our position is clear. If Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract”. “We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, it’s impossible”. #TransferNewsLive
- 4:13 PM: Al Khelaifi on Kylian Mbappé's future: “Mbappé has said that he will not leave for free. If he changed his mind, it is NOT my fault”. #TransferNewsLive
- 4:10 PM: Al Khelaifi on Kylian Mbappé's future: “We do NOT want him to leave for free in 2024”. “Our position is clear. If Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract”.
- Khelaifi: “We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, it’s impossible”., as per Le Parisien. #TransferNewsLive
- 4:00 PM: 🚨KYLIAN MBAPPE TRANSFER SAGA UPDATE!! Kylian Mbappe has now been formally issued an ultimatum by PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi. #TransferNewsLive
- The PSG president insists the club will not let Mbappe leave for free when his contract expires next year in a bombshell interview. #TransferNewsLive
- 2:00 PM: 🚨Arsenal have reportedly agreed full terms with Ajax for the transfer of Jurrien Timber. #TransferNewsLive
- Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal and Ajax agreed on €40m deal plus €5m easy add-ons. #TransferNewsLive
- Timber will sign until June 2028 and he only wanted Arsenal. #TransferNewsLive
- 1:07 PM: RB Leipzig will reportedly launch a fourth bid for RC Lens attacker Lois Openda, as per Foot Mercato. #TransferNewsLive
- The 23-year-old has already confirmed his desire to make a switch to the Red Bull Arena this summer. #TransferNewsLive
- RB Leipzig have reportedly seen their first three bids rejected but will reportedly make a fourth bid to the French side in an attempt to agree a deal, worth €43m plus bonuses. #TransferNewsLive
- 1:00 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! Mason Mount will be Manchester United's new no.7.
- 12:40 PM: Manchester United have seen their first bid for Andre Onana REJECTED. #TransferNewsLive
- Inter Milan reportedly want nothing less than €60m fee for Onana, add ons included. #TransferNewsLive
- United first verbal bid was reportedly be £39m total package — add ons included., but that was rejected. Talks continue as the deal is reportedly still on. #TransferNewsLive
- Erik ten Hag wants Andre Onana this summer amid speculation over David de Gea's future. #TransferNewsLive
- 12:30 PM: Napoli defender Kim Min-jae will undergo first part or medical tests today as new FC Bayern player, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- The South-Korean centre back will join Bayern Munich this summer after the Bavarians agreed a fee with Napoli weeks ago. #TransferNewsLive
- 11:30 AM: Check out where Mason Mount to Manchester United ranks in the Top deals of the Premier League summer transfer window so far. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 11:20 AM: Sadio Mane is reportedly a target for Saudi Pro League club Al-Alhi. #TransferNewsLive
- Al Alhi are reportedly looking to re-united the Senegalese forward and his former teammate Roberto Firmino. #TransferNewsLive
- Sadio Mane is still under contract with Bayern Munich and we're told he will decide his future this summer, having joined the Bavarian giants last season from Liverpool. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨MASON MOUNT IS A RED DEVIL!! Here's what United fans can expect from their new signing. #MasonMount #TransferNewsLive
- 11:00 AM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE CONFIRMED THE SIGNING OF MASON MOUNT FROM CHELSEA! #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 8:50 AM: Inigo Martinez joins Barcelona in a contract until 2025. #InigoMartinezisaCuler #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 8:30 AM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! BARCELONA have officially announced the signing of centre-back Inigo Martinez.
- Martinez joins on a free transfer from Athletic Bilbao. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 8:05 AM: 🚨According to reports, Payment structure will see West Ham receive £100m fixed fee in 3 instalments over 24 months. #TransferNewsLive
- Declan Rice is set to become the most expensive British player of all time on record deal worth £100m + £5m fee. #TransferNewsLive
- The 24-year-old England midfielder given permission to do medical & finalise personal terms. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:01 AM: 🚨We begin with big news for Arsenal fans. Declan Rice to Arsenal is finally in the final stages after both clubs reached full agreement on payment terms last night, as per multiple reports. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:00 AM: 🚨 BREAKING TRANSFER NEWS STORIES FOR 5/07/2023
- 8:40 PM: Mason Mount will reportedly be announced as a Manchester United player on Wednesday morning.
- Mason Mount from Chelsea to Manchester United has reportedly been a DONE deal for days. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:30 PM: OFFICIAL!! William Troost Ekong has been confirmed as new signing for PAOK Fc.
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria defender signs for the Greek club on a three-year deal. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL!
- 8:00 PM: 🚨Mason Mount has officially said his goodbye to Chelsea ahead of his announcement as new Manchester United player. #TransferNewsLive
- Mount is set to be confirmed as Manchester United's first signing of the season. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL!
- 6:30 PM: More on Vitor Roque breaking news for Barcelona. #TransferNewsLive
- Roque will reportedly sign long term deal in the next days after he really wanted only Barça since April. #TransferNewsLive
- 6:00 PM: 🚨BREAKING!! Barcelona have reportedly agreed full terms with Athletico Paranaense for the transfer of Vitor Roque. #TransferNewsLive
- Fabrizio Romano reports that the current plan is for Vitor to join Barça in January 2024. #TransferNewsLive
- 10:00 AM: Bayern Munich are not giving on the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. #TransferNewsLive
- This is according to Sky in Germany who say Three Lions captain is understood to be Thomas Tuchel's priority target in the summer transfer window. #TransferNewsLive
- 9:00 AM: Brighton have opened talks with Ajax for Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey as reported yesterday.
- De Zerbi reportedly appreciates Bassey, and Brighton are waiting for Ajax to clarify the potential asking price, amid stalemate talks in negotiations for Levi Colwill of Chelsea. #TransferNewsLive
- Manchester City are reportedly preparing an official bid for RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol.
- Leipzig reportedly want at least €100m for Gvardiol.
- Personal terms have reportedly been 100% agreed between Manchester City and the Croatian. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:00 AM: 🚨 BREAKING TRANSFER NEWS STORIES FOR 4/07/2023
- 6:30 PM: Chelsea have received an offer from Lyon for Christian Pulisic.
- David Ornstein of The Athletic reports that the Ligue 1 side have offered a fee in the region of €25m for the American winger.
- AC Milan are also said to be interested in the USMNT captain #TransferNewsLive
- 6:00 PM: Bayern Munich are prepared to rival Liverpool for the signing of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer.
- Foot Mercato reports that Thomas Tuchel has reportedly put him at the top of his target list and first talks have taken place with the Frenchman's entourage. #TransferNewsLive
- 5:40 PM: Tottenham are still in talks with Wolfsburg over defender Micky van de Ven.
- Spurs are also reportedly eyeing Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen. #TransferNewsLive
- 5:30 PM: Union Berlin are reportedly set to sign Brenden Aaronson from Leeds United on a loan deal, as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 5:18 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! Marcelo Brozovic has been confirmed as Al-Nassr's new signing.
- The Croatian midfield maestro joins the Saudi Pro League club from Inter Milan. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 5:10 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! Steven Gerrard has been confirmed as the new head coach of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq FC. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 5:04 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! Atletico Madrid have announced the signing of left-back Javi Galan from Celta Vigo on a three-year deal. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 5:00 PM: Mauricio Pochettino speaks for the first time as Chelsea manager. #TransferNewsLive
- 2:00 PM: Burnley are reportedly closing on Soumaila Coulibaly loan deal from Borussia Dortmund. #TransferNewsLive
- 1:40 PM: According to reports, Brighton & Hove Albion are exploring moves for Ghana international Mohammed Kudus and Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey.
- The Ajax duo are understood to be priority targets for the Seagulls next season. #TransferNewsLive
- 1:09 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! Brighton have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht for £16.3m. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 12: 45 PM: 🚨BREAKING!! As per Sky Sports Italia, Marcelo Brozovic has officially signed for Al-Nassr, with an official announcement imminent.#TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- Brozovic joins the Saudi Pro League club from Inter Milan in an €18m deal, with a contract until June 2026. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 12:40 PM: More on Troost Ekong to PAOK: The Super Eagles skipper was on loan last season at Serie A club Salernitana.
- The 29-year-old Nigeria international has now reportedly signed for Greek club PAOK on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.
- PAOK will compete in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round against Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem.
- 12:30 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! HODGSON STAYS - Roy Hodgson will remain Crystal Palace manager as the club confirms he has signed new deal valid until June 2024. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 12:20 PM: 🚨 The Mauricio Pochettino era at CHELSEA is officially underway.
- The Blues' new manager arrived at Cobham today as an official unveiling is imminent. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL #PochettinoisaBLUE
- 12:17 PM: BREAKING!! Alongside Baba Rahman, Super Eagles of Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong also joins PAOK.
- Troost Ekong to PAOK from Watford is reportedly a done deal as the Nigerian centre-back has signed a three year contract with the Greek giants. #TransferNewsLive
- 12:15 PM: BREAKING!! Ghana international Baba Rahman leaves Chelsea. The defender has mutually terminated his contract with the West London club and will reportedly join Greek Super League club PAOK.
- PAOK will sign Baba Rahman as free agent on two year deal until 2025. #TransferNewsLive
- 12:10 PM: Here's what Newcastle fans can expect from their new signing. #SandroTonali #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 12:00 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! Newcastle have announced the signing of Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- Tonali signs from AC Milan n €70m deal with add-ons included.
- The highly-rated midfielder has signed a contract with the Magpies until 2029 - a record sale for AC Milan.
- 10:00 AM: 🚨BREAKING!! Borussia Dortmund are set to complete the signing of Felix Nmecha from VFL Wolfsburg.
- Nmecha will reportedly sign with BVB until 2028 in a deal worth €30m (inclusive of add ons), as per Fabrizio Romano. TransferNewsLive
- 9:00 AM: Mason Mount is expected to be Manchester United's first signing of the summer transfer window. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:30 AM: 🚨MASON MOUNT TO MAN UNITED! Having reached full agreement with Chelsea last week, Mason Mount is reportedly undergoing his medical l tests at Carrington as a new Manchester United player. #TransferNewsLive
- Mason Mount will reportedly sign until June 2028 with an option until June 2029. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:00 AM: 🚨 BREAKING TRANSFER NEWS STORIES FOR 3/07/2023
- 8:58 PM:🚨 SZOBOSZLAI IS A RED!! Meanwhile, here's what Liverpool fans can expect from their newest signing. #Szoboszlai #TransferNewsLive
- 8:12 PM: 🚨 JOSKO GVARDIOL TO MAN CITY UPDATE! Manchester City have stepped up negotiations with RB Leipzig over the potential record-breaking transfer of Josko Gvardiol.
- RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed Gvardiol wants to join Pep Guardiola's treble winners. “Gvardiol and his agents gave us their desire to move to Manchester City. We are in talks with City,” said Eberl.
- “Yes, for €100 million plus bonuses, Gvardiol will end up in Pep’s strong hands.
- "The value of the deal would make Gvardiol the most expensive defender in history. But it might take a few more days.” #TransferNewsLive
- 7:50 PM: Solomon Manor to Tottenham - Manor will reportedly sign a five year deal valid until June 2028 with a medical scheduled for Tuesday this week. #TransferNewsLive
- 7:13 PM: Romeo Lavia to Liverpool! Southampton have reportedly REJECTED a bid from Liverpool for the talented midfielder.
- Indykaila News exclusively reports that the Saints rejected a £30 million bid for Romeo Lavia, with a second bid imminent. #TransferNewsLive
- 7:00 PM:🚨 Joško Gvardiol to Manchester City Update! RB Leipzig director Eberl confirms: “I can confirm that Joško Gvardiol and agents told us about their desire to move to Manchester City”.
- Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Joško Gvardiol, as per Fabrizio Romano.
- However, RB Leipzig will reportedly not sell the highly-rated Croatian defender for any fee less than €100m. #TransferNewsLive
- Leipzig will only let Gvardiol leave as the most expensive centre-back in history. #TransferNewsLive
- 6:30 PM: BREAKING!! As per Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have reportedly reached verbal agreement for the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk ace Manor Solomon. #TransferNewsLive
- Solomon impressed on loan last season with Fulham.
- 6:00 PM: BREAKING!! Brentford have reportedly signed Nathan Collins on a permanent deal from Wolves in a deal worth around £23m for the centre back.
- Sky Sports reports that the player's medical has already been booked. #TransferNewsLive
- 5:40 PM: 🚨Jurrien Timber to Arsenal Update: Sky in Germany's Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Arsenal are close to completing a deal for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.
- The deal for Timber is expected to be completed this week as well as Arsenal hope to conclude Declan Rice's signing as well. #TransferNewsLive
17:21 - 02.07.2023
Official: Liverpool confirm the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig
Liverpool have completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig after recently triggering his release clause.
- 5:00 PM: Erik Ten Hag has reportedly been given assurances about Andre Onana as Man United remain on the search for a proven goalkeeper, following De Gea's contract expiry.
- This is according to Corriere dello Sport, who say that Ten Hag has been promised that the Cameroon international Onana will arrive.
- Inter are under pressure to sell in order to raise funds to bolster their squad elsewhere. The Italian giants are reportedly demanding £51m for a potential deal to happen. #TransferNewsLive
- 4:30 PM: Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms the club is in talks with Fenerbahce over a potential deal for talented midfield wonderkid Arda Guler.
- “We are talking to Fenerbahçe for Arda Güler. All the top European clubs want him”.
- "Arda is a very young Turkish player and it’s is true that our scouting department has been following him for a long time”, Laporta said via @mundodeportivo#TransferNewsLive
- 4:00 PM: Chelsea are still in talks with Brighton over a fee for Moises Caicedo.
- The Ecuadorian midfielder is expected to leave the Amex this summer with Stamford Bridge as his potential destination. #TransferNewsLive
- 3:30 PM: Dominik Szoboszlai is now the most expensive Hungarian footballer of all time, following his move to Liverpool.
- Liverpool have now completed their second signing of the summer Transfer Window. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 3:00 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!!LIVERPOOL have confirmed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 11:00 AM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! Manchester City striker Liam Delap has joined Hull City on loan for the 2023/24 season, the club has confirmed. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
19:39 - 01.07.2023
Diego Moreira: 5 things to know about Chelsea's new signing
Chelsea confirmed the signing of talented Benfica youngster Diego Moreira with many fans wondering what makes him so special.
10:01 - 02.07.2023
Ex-reUNITED! David De Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo set to link up as Al Nassr target hitched goalkeeper
Newly married man David De Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo could become teammates again in Saudi Arabia after leaving Manchester United.
- 9:15 AM: David de Gea could be heading to Saudi Arabia, The Sun reports.
- The Manchester United goalkeeper's future remains up for speculation after his contract expired this summer.
- Al-Nassr are reportedly considering bringing the Spaniard to Saudi Arabia after the goalkeeper became a free agent. #TransferNewsLive
- 9:00 AM: Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has reportedly been offered a staggering £800,000-per-week salary to join a club in the Saudi Pro League, as per The Star on Sunday. #TransferNewsLive
- Bernardo Silva is reportedly PSG's priority signing this summer and City are expected to consider his sale only if an irrefutable offer should arrive. #TransferNewsLive
- Times Sport reports that Manchester City have offered to improve the contract of Bernardo Silva in a bid to stop the 28-year-old Portuguese from leaving the club for Saudi Arabia. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:40 AM: Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have reappointed Portuguese Jorge Jesus as their coach on a one-year deal, the Saudi Pro League club confirmed on Saturday. #TransferNewsLive
- Al-Hilal had also approached Roma coach, Jose Mourinho and Max Allegri of Juventus - both of whom turned down the offer to manage the Middle East club. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:30 AM: Al-Nassr are reportedly close to completing the deal for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.
- The Saudi league giants are also discussing a deal for Seko Fofana from RC Lens, as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:00 AM: Manchester City are reportedly are considering making ove for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong after leaving the race to sign Declan Rice from West Ham, according to The Sun on Sunday.
- The Premier League champions made a £90m bid for Rice but left negotiations after Arsenal upped their offer to £100m plus £5m in add-ons.
- Ilkay Gundogan’s exit from the Etihad has already seen the Sky Blues bring in Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea this summer, following Gundogan's move to Barcelona on a free transfer.
- Pep Guardiola is rumoured to be keen on further re-inforcing his midfield this summer. #TransferNewsLive
- 12: 40 AM: Indykalia News reports that Chelsea's new boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen on re-uniting with the 29-year-old striker.
- Chelsea remain on the market for a world-class striker despite the arrival of Nico Jackson from Villarreal.
- Pochettino is reportedly pushing for Harry Kane transfer this summer as the Blues are currently without a proven striker in the first team squad. #TransferNewsLive
- 12:30 AM: HARRY KANE TO CHELSEA?? According to reports in the UK, Chelsea have asked for permission to speak to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.
- The Blues are reportedly ready to pay whatever it would take to prize away the prolific English striker. #TransferNewsLive
- Check out where Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool ranks amongst the biggest deals in the Premier League summer Transfer Window so far. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 12:30 AM: 🚨DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI TO LIVERPOOL: We understand that the Hungarian midfielder has signed all contracts regarding his move from RB Leipzig following the conclusion of his medical yesterday.
- As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Szoboszolai is already a new Liverpool player on long-term deal valid until June 2028 — no option included.
- Liverpool are expected to formally announce Szoboszlai in the coming hours. #TransferNewsLive
- 10:50 PM: 🚨DECLAN RICE to ARSENAL Update: West Ham and Arsenal have since agreed fee for Declan Rice but talks continue to finalize the structure of the deal.
- Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal are offering a £100m fixed fee plus £5m in add-ons, guaranteed fee to be paid in four years.
- West Ham reportedly want £100m to be paid in 18 months to approve the deal, after Manchester City pulled out of the race.
- Declan Rice to Arsenal is nearly done! #TransferNewsLive
- 10:40 PM: 🚨DOMINIK SZOBSOSZLAI ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATE! Liverpool are close to completing the transfer of Dominik Szoboszlai, reports The Athletic.
- The Athletic say the midfielder has now completed his medical and an announcement will arrive in the next 24 hours. #TransferNewsLive
- 10: 34 PM: JURRIEN TIMBER UPDATE! The Dutch defender is edging closer to a move to Arsenal as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- Negotiations between Arsenal and Ajax are reportedly at the final stages since Thursday after Timber accepted personal terms. #TransferNewsLive
- 10:00 PM:🚨Romelu Lukaku Transfer Update: We understand that the Belgian striker wants to remain in Europe but does not want a return to Chelsea.
- Saudi clubs are very keen on his signature but Lukaku is reportedly not tempted by the move at all.
- Lukaku's agent also revealed that the player wants to continue at Inter but it's ultimately up to the Serie A club to reach an agreement with Chelsea's most expensive striker of all time. #TransferNewsLive
- 9:30 PM: HAV THAT!! Kai Havertz has reportedly become the highest-paid player at Arsenal following his £65 million move from Chelsea, where he was also amongst the Blues' highest-paid players.
- Bild via Sky Sports reports that the German playmaker will earn more than £17m per year, which is around £330,000 per week. #TransferNewsLive
- 9:00 PM: Manchester United are prioritising a move for a striker this summer, reports The Athletic.
- Erik ten Hag is said to desire a Premier League-proven centre-forward, although United's budget constraints make that difficult.
- We understand that WILL NOT pay the £89.5m they have been quoted by Atalanta for 20-year-old striker Rasmus Hojlund. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:00 PM: We understand that Sandro Tonali’s deal announcement could be delayed to next week.
- The midfielder has reportedly completed a transfer from AC Milan to Newcastle. #TransferNewsLive
- 7:00 PM: 🚨UPDATE!! Marcelo Brozovic is reportedly undergoing his medicals as a new Al-Nassr player as per Gianluca Di Marzio via Sky Sports.
- The Croatian midfield maestro will join from Inter Milan as reported earlier this week. Only a matter of time now. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 3:30 PM:🚨OFFICIAL!! Leicester City have announced the signing of Conor Coady from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
- The deal is reportedly worth £7.5m plus £1m add-ons. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- HARRY WINKS TO LEICESTER: We're told Tottenham will reportedly receive a fee of around £10m for the English midfielder. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 2:10 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! Leicester City have announced the signing of Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 2:00 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! JUVENTUS have announced the signing of American winger Timothy Weah from Lille. #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
- 1:00 PM: 🚨BREAKING!! We understand that Juventus and Lille have signed all the documents for Timothy Weah deal, as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 12:30 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL: Chelsea have announced the signing of talented Portuguese winger, Diego Moreira.
- The talented youngster joins as a free agent from Benfica #DONEDEAL #TransferNewsLive
- 12:15 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL: Inter have announced the signing of Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach.
- The French striker signs as a free agent on a 5-year deal. #TransferNewsLive
- 12:10 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Belgian midfielder, Youri Tielemans from Leicester City. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨🩺We begin in England with LIVERPOOL. We understand Dominik Szoboszlai is already concluding his medicals as a new Liverpool player after the Merseyside triggered his release clause from RB Leipzig. #TransferNewsLive
- Let's quickly run down some completed deals so far in the last 24 hours. #TransferNewsLive
- Hello everyone. It's been a busy 24 hours once again with a number of Transfers completed across Europe. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨TRANSFER NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 1/07/203
- CESAR AZPILICUETA to ATLETICO MADRID: Reports says Chelsea will let him leave as free agent, matter of respect for the former captain.
- Azpi will reportedly sign a contract with Atletico until June 2025. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:30 PM: 🚨BREAKING!! Cesar Azpilicueta has reportedly agreed full terms to join Atletico Madrid this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 8:00 PM: Multiple reports have emerged that Atletico Madrid have entered the race to sign Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea. The veteran Spanish defender agreed personal terms with Inter last week, but Atleti have now emerged as favourites as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 7:20 PM: OFFICIAL! Liverpool have confirmed goalkeeper Adrian has signed a contract extension that will see him remain with the Reds for the 2023-24 season. #TransferNewsLive
- 7:10 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! Pablo Mari has left Arsenal to join Monza on a permanent deal, the club have announced. #TransferNewsLive
- 7:00 PM: 🚨BREAKING!! Chelsea have officially confirmed the signing of striker Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal. #TransferNewsLive
- 6:55 PM: 🚨Meanwhile, AC Milan have officially unveiled Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the club's latest signing from Chelsea following Sandro Tonalli's move to Newcastle United. #TransferNewsLive
- SZOBOSZLAI TO LIVERPOOL: Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool triggered the Hungarian's release clause with the deal totalling around €70 million. #TransferNewsLive
- 6:00 PM: 🚨BREAKING!! We understand that Liverpool and RB Leipzig have finally reached an agreement for the transfer of Dominik Szoboszlai. #TransferNewsLive
- 5:55 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! Manchester United have announced that Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer will both return to their respective clubs following the completion of their loan deals. #TransferNewsLive
- 3: 40 PM: Bayern Munich have officially announced the exits of Daley Blind and Joao Cancelo.
- Cancelo will return to Man City amid interest from Barcelona after his brief loan spell in Germany. #TransferNewsLive
- 3:30 PM: Cyriel Dessers is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Scottish giants Rangers FC.
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria striker has already agreed personal terms with Rangers and is set to join from Cremonese, as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 2:40 PM: Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri has signed a scholarship deal to remain with the North London giants.
- Nwaneri will sign his first professional contract with Arsenal when he turns 17, as per Fabrizio Romano exclusively. #TransferNewsLive
- 2:35 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! RB Leipzig have announced the signing of Portuguese winger Fabio Carvalho on a season-long loan from Liverpool. #TransferNewsLive
- 2:30 PM: Former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado has left Juventus and he’s now available as free agent, a club statement confirmed earlier today. #TransferNewsLive
- 2:00 PM: BREAKING! Royale Union Saint-Gilloise have announced the signing of talented Mali international Mamadou Traoré from AS Mansa. #TransferNewsLive
- 1:40 PM: More on the Ziyech deal: Hakim Ziyech’s move to Al Nassr is off after a knee problem was raised in his medical, as reported by Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail.
- Ziyech was in line to earn £9m net salary at the Saudi club. #TransferNewsLive
- 1:30 PM: 🚨DEAL OFF! We understand that there has been a huge blow for Chelsea as Hakim Ziyech to Al-Nassr is now OFF! #TransferNewsLive
- Ferran Torres said: “I can’t wait to continue at Barcelona. I’m really happy at Barça and my plan is to continue at the club”. #TransferNewsLive
- 12:15 PM: Meanwhile, In Spain, Ferran Torres has confirmed his decision to remain in Barcelona this summer amid reports of a potential move to Aston Villa. #TransferNewsLive
- 12:00 PM: 🚨BREAKING!! Inter Milan have confirmed that Milan Škriniar has left the club as free agent, as decided in January.
- Škriniar will reportedly be unveiled as a new Paris Saint-Germain player next week. #TransferNewsLive
- 11:15 AM: We understand that Villarreal's Pau Torres will not undergo his medical this week ahead of his move to Aston Villa. The Spanish centre-back is still waiting for all documents to be signed, as he will travel to the UK after his holiday. #TransferNewsLive
- 10:00 AM: We understand that Dominik Szoboszlai's move to Liverpool is getting very close. RB leipzig and Liverpool are expected to reach full agreement very soon. #TransferNewsLive
- 9:00 AM: Top of the morning to you. The Transfer Window continues today and we will be bringing you the breaking news stories as they happen. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨BREAKING!! Roberto Firmino will join Saudi club Al Ahli on a free transfer following the end of his contract with Liverpool, as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨BREAKING!! Marcelo Brozovic has reportedly agreed full terms to join Saudi club Al-Nassr.
- The Croatian midfielder will reportedly join Al-Nassr this summer with the move currently subject to a medical, and a contract valid until 2026, as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- Seamus Coleman has triggered a one-year extension with Everton this summer, the club have announced. The Irish veteran right-back is now set to extend his stay at Goodison Park to 15 years. #TransferNewsLive
- As reported by Sky Sports, Dominik Szoboszlai has moved up Liverpool’s list for their midfield rebuild after the club met with his representatives. The RB Leipzig star could be Liverpool's second summer signing of the season should after Alexis Mac Allister, should an agreement be reached. #TransferNewsLive
- According to reports, Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic remains very open to a mega-money switch to Saudi Arabia.
- Brozovic is currently wanted by Barcelona.
- Fabrizio Romano reports that Al Nassr are not giving up on Marcelo Brozović, as Inter agreed on €23m deal last Sunday.
- It's now up to the player/club negotiations. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨BREAKING: Ruben Loftus-Cheek has just signed the contract as new AC MILAN player — club statement to follow. The England midfielder joins from Chelsea. It's a DONE DEAL now as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- ARSENAL TRANSFER UPDATE: The Gunners are still progressing with talks for Ajax's Jurrien Timber. Mikel Arteta wants to make the Dutch defender the club's third signing of the summer having already signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea.
- Declan Rice is only inches away from sealing his dream move to the Emirates after Manchester City pulled out of the race. #TransferNewsLive
- Meanwhile, Manchester United reportedly had new direct talks to be informed on André Onana deal in the last 24 hours.
- He remains wanted and appreciated by Erik ten Hag, although, the David de Gea situation is expected to be clarified before Man United present their bid to Inter. That's one to keep an eye on. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨MASON MOUNT TO MAN UNITED: The Chelsea midfielder will reportedly join the Red Devils on a five-year deal having agreed personal terms weeks ago. We understand Mount pushed for the move and will finally leave his boyhood club this summer. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨Ornstein exclusively reveals that the deal for the 24-year-old England midfielder is worth up to £60m (£55m + £5m add ons). #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨BREAKING!! As per reports from David Ornstein of The Athletic, MANCHESTER UNITED have agreed a deal with CHELSEA for the transfer of England midfielder Mason Mount. #TransferNewsLive
- DEAL OFF! In Germany, following yet another Bundesliga heartbreak, Borussia Dortmund have pulled out of the race to sign Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax, as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨 In France, we hear that PSG have reached full agreement with BAYERN MUNICH for the transfer of French defender Lucas Hernandez. Fabrizio Romano reports that will sign as a new PSG player this Thursday in a contract valid until June 2026. #TransferNewsLive
- Meanwhile Pau Torres is close to joining Aston Villa from Villarreal. We understand that the Spanish centre-back will sign for the Premier League side in a contract until June 2028, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨 We understand that Fabio Carvalho is in Germany to undergo his medical as an RB LEIPZIG player. He will join the Bundesliga club ON LOAN from Liverpool for the 2023/24 season.#TransferNewsLive
- Meanwhile, in Germany, we understand that BAYERN MUNICH have reached full agreement with NAPOLI for the transfer of Kim Min-Jae. The 26-year-old South Korean will be a Bavarian this summer on a five-year deal as reported by Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨Elsewhere in London, Tottenham Hotspur yesterday confirmed the signing of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison for a reported fee of £40 million on a 5-year deal as called by Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨ARSENAL have already announced the signing of former Chelsea star Kai Havertz. The German international joined the Emirates outfit for a reported fee of £65million as per Sky Sports. #TransferNewsLive
- However, a number of clubs are finally close to agreeing deals for their targets. #TransferNewsLive
- 🚨A number of deals have already been confirmed so far since the market opened officially on June 1st.
- 🚨Welcome to our live blog of the 2023 Summer Transfer Window. #TransferNewsLive
