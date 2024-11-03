'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Ademola Lookman put in a stellar performance, scoring two goals to help Atlanta defeat Napoli.

Nigerians on social media are appreciating CAF Player of the Year nominee Ademola Lookman fo helping his Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen to get 'revenge' against Napoli.

Lookman played a major role in Napoli's 3-0 loss to Atalanta, as he bagged a brace in the first half.

Pulse Sports reported that Osimhen left Napoli to join Galatasaray in the summer after several hurdles and 'ungodly' treatment from the Italian club.

Ademola Lookman punishes Napoli

Atalanta delivered a shock 3-0 victory over Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, to close the gap at the top of the Serie A table.

The Nigerian forward could have bagged a hattrick in the second half, however, when played through on goal late in the second half, he could only find the side netting.

Ademola Lookman was the star of the show, scoring two goals to confirm himself as one of the best players in the Italian league with his in-form run.

The defeat was Napoli's first loss in 10 matches. Meanwhile, the victory helped Atalanta to record five consecutive league wins.

Nigerians appreciate Ademola Lookman

Nigerians have taken to social media to applaud the 14th-ranked player in the world, according to the organisers of the Ballon d'Or.

Some believed that the performance was a way to show solidarity with his Super Eagles teammate Osimhen after Napoli treated him unfairly in the summer.

Here are some of the reactions;

Lookman dealing with Napoli for what they did to his countryman 💯💯 — OmoAkin🤍 (@Liege231) November 3, 2024

Napoli did one Nigerian dirty(Osimhen), another Nigerian(Lookman) avenged him. That is the spirit we exude. https://t.co/UyolZpkF2x — Heavenly Riches (@sealvarstar) November 3, 2024

Ademola Lookman , na man you be pic.twitter.com/rIt5bbmn3d — comediankoboko (@kobokolaugh) November 3, 2024

Nothing sweet pass Lookman punishing Napoli.



Caption - The best caption wins top-up. pic.twitter.com/eJ9HQ1P1m0 — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) November 3, 2024

Lookman 🇳🇬 cooking Napoli for us🤣 https://t.co/HaBfjapqYa — Nwachukwu Divine (@Divineho17) November 3, 2024

Ademola Lookman dealt with Napoli at their unbeaten home, how will Victor osimhen feel 🙄🤣 pic.twitter.com/si2IgVbz4B — Tobechukwu101 (@Solomon18268187) November 3, 2024

Lookman's consistent outstanding performance, make him the frontrunner for the African Player of the Year in December.