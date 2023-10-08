Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu is the latest to show support for Israel after Hamas attack.

Nigerian midfielder John Ogu has shown support for Israel following the recent attack from the Hamas group.

The 35-year-old midfielder currently plays for Maccabi Jaffa, a club in Israel, and has amassed 34 appearances for the Super Eagles.

Hamas attack on Israel

The decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine hit a new crest in the past few days, with several outlets reporting a Hamas attack on Israeli communities.

The attack is said to be unprecedented, with the perceived exceptional Israeli defence intelligence said to have failed to pick up on the charters, leaving the state defenceless.

The Hamas belligerents infiltrated Jewish communities around Israel's border with Gaza, and unverified videos making the rounds on the internet showed alleged Israelis covered in blood, either killed or taken hostage.

A building in Tel Aviv destroyed by Hamas rocket attacks. Photograph: Abir Sultan/EPA Credit: The Guardian

According to the Guardian, at least 300 Israelis have been killed, with about 2000 currently hospitalised.

Israel Defence Forces have since begun retaliation and are said to have had several airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. The IDF spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, claims more than 400 Palestinian militants have been killed in southern Israel and the Gaza Strip.

What John Ogu said

Since the news of the fresh conflict broke, many have taken to social media to lend their voices, with many showing their support for the Jewish nation.

John Ogu Instagram story in support of Israel || Image credit: Instagram

Ogu, who plies his trade in Liga Leumit, the second tier of Israeli football, is the latest celebrity to publicly show his support for Israel.

The midfielder, via an Instagram Story, called for the masses to pray for Israel and says he is making himself available for blood donation to those who are currently injured and in need.

