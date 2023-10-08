Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu is the latest to show support for Israel after Hamas attack.
Nigerian midfielder John Ogu has shown support for Israel following the recent attack from the Hamas group.
The 35-year-old midfielder currently plays for Maccabi Jaffa, a club in Israel, and has amassed 34 appearances for the Super Eagles.
21:45 - 08.10.2023
Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games
Sadiq, Ebuehi replacements for Super Eagles games against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique
23:01 - 07.10.2023
Olamide Badoo is my favourite artiste — Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen reveals his favourite Afrobeats artiste and the song he uses to get his game face on.
Hamas attack on Israel
The decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine hit a new crest in the past few days, with several outlets reporting a Hamas attack on Israeli communities.
The attack is said to be unprecedented, with the perceived exceptional Israeli defence intelligence said to have failed to pick up on the charters, leaving the state defenceless.
The Hamas belligerents infiltrated Jewish communities around Israel's border with Gaza, and unverified videos making the rounds on the internet showed alleged Israelis covered in blood, either killed or taken hostage.
According to the Guardian, at least 300 Israelis have been killed, with about 2000 currently hospitalised.
Israel Defence Forces have since begun retaliation and are said to have had several airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. The IDF spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, claims more than 400 Palestinian militants have been killed in southern Israel and the Gaza Strip.
What John Ogu said
Since the news of the fresh conflict broke, many have taken to social media to lend their voices, with many showing their support for the Jewish nation.
Ogu, who plies his trade in Liga Leumit, the second tier of Israeli football, is the latest celebrity to publicly show his support for Israel.
The midfielder, via an Instagram Story, called for the masses to pray for Israel and says he is making himself available for blood donation to those who are currently injured and in need.
Related content
23:01 - 07.10.2023
Olamide Badoo is my favourite artiste — Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen reveals his favourite Afrobeats artiste and the song he uses to get his game face on.
23:00 - 07.10.2023
Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player
Ivorian legend Didier Drogba has revealed his favourite player, with the Chelsea icon choosing a Nigerian star
17:15 - 07.10.2023
Iheanacho and Ndidi too classy for Stoke City as Leicester make it 6 wins in a row
Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in top form as the Foxes beat Stoke City in the
10:06 - 06.10.2023
PULSE SPORTS EXCLUSIVE Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha advises Osimhen on decision to leave Napoli
Should Victor Osimhen leave Napoli after the recent TikTok saga? Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha gives his thoughts
03:01 - 06.10.2023
Super Eagles hopeful Nathan Tella delights Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso with first club goal
Xabi Alonso was left excited by Super Eagles-eligible Nathan Tella's goal against Molde in the UEFA Europa League
20:40 - 05.10.2023
D'Tigress: Nigeria to battle USA, Belgium and Senegal for Olympic ticket
Nigeria's D'Tigress to battle USA, Belgium, and Senegal for Paris 2024 Olympic ticket
22:10 - 03.10.2023
Osimhen made to rue missed chance as Real Madrid overcome Napoli in five goal thriller
Despite the Nigerian striker's best efforts, Real Madrid triumphed over a spirited Napoli side in a UEFA Champions League classis
19:59 - 03.10.2023
Another Bayer Leverkusen star wants to play for Nigeria after Boniface
Bayer Leverkusen star Nathan Tella seeks to join the Super Eagles' replete offensive line and announces his desire to play for Nigeria in a recent interview.