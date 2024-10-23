Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

The youngster from the Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's Enyimba is on loan for the rest of the season.

Izuogu Chibueze, the 19-year-old talent from Enyimba and the protégé of Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu, has made an impressive start to his career in Europe.

Chibueze has being named in the Moldovan League’s Team of the Week following his debut for CSF Spartanii Sportul at the weekend.

The youngster, who is on loan for the rest of the season, showcased his skills in a goalless draw against Dacia, playing a pivotal role throughout the match.

In his first appearance for Spartanii Sportul, Chibueze operated as one of the double 8s and completed an impressive 92% of his passes.

Izuogu Chibueze debuts for his new club in Moldova.

He created two chances and made two key passes while successfully executing three out of four long balls and contributing one interception.

Despite not completing his only attempted dribble and winning just one of six ground duels, his overall performance was enough to earn him a spot in the league's Team of the Week.

Chibueze completed 92% of his passes against Dacia.

Chibueze has already begun to establish himself on both domestic and international stages before his move to Europe in the summer.

Earlier this year, he impressed for Nigeria's Flying Eagles at the African Games in Ghana, where he scored two goals and provided one assist in three matches.

Nwankwo Kanu is the Enyimba chairman signed the youngster from his Papilo Academy..

His talent was also evident last season in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), where he scored a spectacular long-range goal for Enyimba in a 2-1 victory over Shooting Stars.

Known for his exceptional free-kick ability and a keen eye for goal, Chibueze is regarded as one of the rising stars to watch in Nigerian football.

The 19-year-old Izuogu will spend the rest of the season in Europe.

His strong ball-striking skills and ability to perform under pressure have marked him as a player with significant potential.

After an impressive start to life in Moldova, Enyimba fans and other Nigerians will be hoping to see him make a lasting impact both at Spartanii Sportul and on the international stage.