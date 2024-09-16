Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Nwankwo Kanu's Enyimba have lost the talented Nigerian youth international to a club in Europe for the rest of the season.

Nigerian Premier Football League giants Enyimba, led by Super Eagles legendary star Nwankwo Kanu, has announced the departure of talented midfielder Izuogu Chibueze on a season-long loan to CSF Spartanii of Moldova for the 2024/2025 campaign.

The move will see the promising Nigerian youth international gain valuable experience in the Moldovan National Division for the rest of the season.

Enyimba, also known as the People's Elephant, confirmed the transfer on their official channels with a brief statement: "Good luck, Chibueze!"

Izuogu has already made a name for himself on both the international and domestic stages. Earlier this year he impressed for Nigeria's Flying Eagles at the African Games in Ghana, scoring two goals and providing one assist in three appearances.

Chibueze Izuogu is fast becoming a scorer of screamers for club and country.

His talent was further evident in the NPFL last season when he scored his first goal for Enyimba with a spectacular long-range strike in a 2-1 victory over Shooting Stars.

Known for his impressive free-kick ability and eye for goal, Chibueze is considered one of the rising stars to watch in the NPFL.

Enyimba's Chibueze Izuogu loves to shoot from a distance. (Photo Credit: IG)

His ball-striking skills and ability to perform in competitive situations have marked him as a player with significant potential.

This loan move to Moldova presents an opportunity for Chibueze to test his skills in a European league, potentially opening doors for future moves to more prominent football nations.

Nwankwo Kanu in training with Enyimba.

It also allows him to gain valuable experience that could benefit both his personal development and Enyimba upon his return.

Chibueze's move and performances in Moldova could see him attract better and bigger offers from some of Europe’s top clubs next summer.