Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh accused the current generation of Nigerian players of lacking respect for their predecessors.
The aftershock of Victor Osimhen's flagrant rant on social media continues as former Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Oliseh blames a lack of respect for the seeming disconnect between his generation and the current crop of Nigeria internationals.
Oliseh, 49, was an integral member of the Super Eagles ‘Class of 94’, earning the name from their exceptional showing at the 1994 World Cup in the USA, as was Finidi George.
PAY ATTENTION: Join the BETTING PROF Telegram channel now
16:12 - 01.07.2024
REPORT: Man United evaluate swapping €70m star for Victor Osimhen
Manchester United want Victor Osimhen and are willing to swap one of their stars for him, according to reports.
13:15 - 26.06.2024
‘He is the greatest striker ever’ - Super Eagles legend names best Nigerian player of all time
Former Super Eagles star has revealed the name of the greatest Nigerian football player of all time.
The former Juventus midfielder believes that the players representing Nigeria now, and even the generation from the 2010s, do not revere their predecessors, citing that as the cause of the disconnect between the legends and emerging stars.
What Oliseh said
Days after Osimhen went ballistic on social media, Oliseh sat down with renowned Nigerian journalist Matthew Edafe (Elegbete) on his Elegbete TV for a tell-all interview, in which he addressed the problems facing the Super Eagles currently.
Asked about the cause of the constant clashes between the more recent generations of Super Eagles players and the older ones, Oliseh attributed it to a lack of respect.
“It boils down to respect,” Oliseh said. “The current generations, the ones who see themselves as stars, have little respect for those who came before them. Especially those who came before them that are bigger than them.”
He explained that members of his generation (the 94 set) deferred respect to their predecessors. He cited an example with an integral member of the team that won the 1980 AFCON—Nigeria’s first—Segun Odegbami, revealing that he once had a disagreement with the ‘Mathematical’ after the former striker criticised him in an article; however, according to him, he maintained respect for the older colleague and resolved the issue privately.
“Not every generation is like that,” Oliseh continued. “Nobody from my generation ever calls the 1980 generation by name. Like you see Mr. Segun Odegbami, we don't call him Segun or Odegbami; we call him Big Sheg.
“You see captain Christian Chukwu of the 1980s; we don't call him Chukwu; we call him the Chairman because he was the chairman of the defence back then. The same with Mr Adokie Amesimaka; we don't call him Adokie Amesimaka; we call him the name of the legal system (Chief Justice). It's a sign of respect.
“That doesn't mean that that generation did not fault us Mr Odegbami has written some articles, even against my person, that I felt were so bad and so badly informed, wrong and hurtful.
“I didn't go out there and start shouting Segun Odegbami, Segun Odegbami, no. One time I called him and I told him ‘Big Shegs nawao, why you go talk this kind thing.’” “And to my greatest surprise, he said, “Sunny [Oliseh], I dey sorry, I been no dey aware. Till today I still call Big Shegs and we discuss private things together… That respect stopped after our generation.”
Oliseh went on to berate the credentials of the more recent Super Eagles generations, emphasising their lack of success.
Related content
10:02 - 02.07.2024
Nigeria's Patoranking spreads love and unity in Ebute Metta with new 'World Best' stadium
Nigerian musician Patoranking has put smiles on the faces of sports lovers in Ebute Metta where he grew up with a new stadium.
15:12 - 30.06.2024
I told NFF to say nothing — Sports minister on Osimhen-Finidi issue
Nigerian Sports minister addressed Osimhen's Instagram rant against Finidi George.
14:57 - 30.06.2024
We don't have anybody — South Africa coach explains why Nigeria has more player in europe
Renowned South African coach Pitso Mosimane explained why Nigeria had big European football stars and his country did not.