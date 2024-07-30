Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Arsenal's track record of excellent signings from the Serie A paints the signing of Riccardo Calafiori in a different light.

Arsenal recently completed the €45 million signing of defender Riccardo Calafiori from Serie A side Bologna, and it has brought to the fore the Gunners’ track record of impeccable acquisitions from the Italian top flight.

Both big media and fan pockets have made different lists about Arsenal's top purchases of the Serie A on social media, and one name remained consistent on those lists: Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo.

Kanu to Arsenal

Martin Tyler's unforgettable line “Kan-u believe it” after the Super Eagles striker scored a second-half hattrick against Chelsea is one of the most iconic pieces of English football history.

As a player, Kanu is one of the most legendary figures in Arsenal's lore. And all of it began on New Year's Day 1999 when the 49-year-old completed a €6.25 million move from Inter to Arsenal.

After a successful spell at Ajax, where he won the Champions League, the Atlanta 96’ hero signed for Inter, where he developed heart problems. Three years after joining the Nerazzurri, Kanu signed for Arsenal; the rest is history. But here is some of it.

Kanu Nwankwo, Arsenal || Imago

The former Portsmouth striker scored 44 goals in 198 games during his time at Highbury and won five trophies with Arsenal. He won the league title in the 2001/02 season and was a member of the famous Invincibles of the 2003/04 season.

He won two FA Cups to boot (2001/02 and 2002/03) and an FA Charity Shield in his debut season at the club.

Kanu’s legacy still rings on at the club, and more recently, he was employed in the unveiling of an African-themed Arsenal jersey for the 2024/25 season.

Other Arsenal great Serie A signings

Thierry Henry

Possibly the greatest player in Arsenal's modern history, Thierry Henry, was also signed from Italy. The French striker joined in the summer of 1999 from Juventus and went on to become the club's all-time top scorer.

Patrick Vieira

Captain fantastic Patrick Vieira was also signed from Serie A. He joined from AC Milan in 1996 as one of Arsenal Wenger’s first signings, for a £3.5 million bargain.

Dennis Bergkamp

Possibly the most elegant player in the club's history, Dennis Bergkamp was also an acquisition from Serie A. After he struggled to establish himself at Inter, he joined Bruce Rioch’s Arsenal in the summer of 1995 for €11.25 million. He went on to achieve great things at the club and is now a Premier League Hall of Famer.