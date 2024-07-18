Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Check out Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu and Nigerian-born Bukayo Saka as they unveil the Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season with Keke Napep and Okada in the video.

There is news about Premier League giants Arsenal.

The Gunners on Tuesday, July 18, 2024 unveiled their away jersey for the 2024/25 season.

Arsenal away jersey explained

By drawing influence from the design traditions of the continent, Arsenal is commemorating its relationship with its African supporters.

This shirt, created by Labrum London founder Foday Dumbuya, features the classic pan-African colors of black, red, and green, accented by a dramatic white zig-zag motif.

Together, these hues and cultural signals paint a picture of our history and current ties to the African diaspora in London and beyond, highlighting the rich cultural legacy both within the squad and among their fan base.

From Africa to Arsenal and back again 🌎



Our new 24/25 @adidasFootball x @labrumlondon away kit is available now 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 18, 2024

The shirt has a simple black background, but a liberal amount of colorful embellishments bring it to life.

The shoulders and collar include striking red-and-green logos and embellishments, while the sleeves and sides of the torso feature a striking white zig-zag pattern that extends to the shorts.

Kanu and Bukayo Saka bring Lagos, Nigeria influence for Arsenal away kit

In honor of the African ancestry of a large number of the club's supporters in London and beyond, Arsenal has designed their 2024–25 away uniform.

Collaborating with Labrum London, an apparel business that emphasizes British African culture, the jersey's design draws heavily from the continent that gave birth to previous Gunners stars such as Emmanuel Adebayor, Kolo Touré and Super Eagles of Nigeria legend who was part of Arsenal's invincible squad Nwankwo Kanu,

In the promotional video, Kanu even makes an appearance with Bukayo Saka, a current English footballer of Nigerian heritage.

The video features the streets of Lagos Nigeria, passengers, Okada (Motorcycle) and Keke-Napep (Tricycle).

It also has a soundtrack of Nigerian influence titled What is Life by Ebo Taylor and Uhuru-Yenzu.

Saka is expected to show off the jersey when he returns from Euro 2024 break.

