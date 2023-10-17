Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

A Former Juventus executive wants Napoli to show support for Rudi Garcia by punishing Victor Osimhen.
A former Serie A executive, Luciano Moggi, has asked for Osimhen to be punished by Napoli following his substitution row with manager Rudi Garcia.
Moggi, who was a director general at Juventus, was discussing Partenopei’s issues and the uncertainty around Rudi Garcia’s future when he opined that disciplining the Nigeria international is an important step the club must take to steady the ship.
10:34 - 17.10.2023
5 things to know about Victor Osimhen's alleged abduction case
The saga between Victor Osimhen and one Osita, who claims to be his in-law, has refused to go away. Find out all the details here.
21:40 - 16.10.2023
Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline
Super Eagles and Napoli star Victor Osimhen has been sidelined for a few weeks after sustaining an injury during the international break.
The former Lille striker gestured in disapproval when he was substituted by Rudi Garcia in Napoli's draw against Bologna; however, the club opted not to fine him after he apologised to the coach.
What Moggi said
Napoli’s title defence has gone awry so far, having dropped points in four games already this season—two losses and two draws—and has them seven points adrift of league leaders AC Milan.
Their struggles this season have been attributed to the departure of Luciano Spalletti, who led the Partenopei to the Scudetto last season, and the arrival of a new manager, Garcia, inviting pressure on the French coach.
Moggi believes that Napoli must show that they are totally behind Garcia and must fine Osimhen for his outburst so as to show the coach is in charge.
"At the moment, it's true there is a distance compared to last year, but it's there because the change of coach was too traumatic,” he said, per Tribal Football.
“With Garcia, the coach changes, the preparation changes, everything changes. The club must make it clear that it is on the coach's side by educating the players.
"Player education is taught with a fine, even if it is (Victor) Osimhen who makes that gesture. Napoli are strong and the season has just started so we need to put things back in their place. Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli; he must understand that he must give his best."
