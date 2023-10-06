Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha advises Osimhen on decision to leave Napoli

Should Victor Osimhen leave Napoli after the recent TikTok saga? Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha gives his thoughts

Former Super Eagles captain Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha has given his two cents on the recent saga involving Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and his current club, Napoli.

Okocha supports Osimhen through ordeal

Osimhen was the butt of a joke on TikTok from his own club, leading to speculation that the forward could be forced to leave the Italian champions in anger, but Okocha has offered his advice to the Super Eagles forward.

Okocha commended Osimhen on the way he handled the situation and noted that the Napoli forward had done well to keep scoring goals under the pressure of the scandal.

Osimhen was unable to help Napoli avoid defeat against Real Madrid - Imago

Speaking to Pulse Sports editor Joba Ogunwale, Okocha said, “Well, I mean, first of all, I will commend him [Osimhen] for the strength that he showed, you know, not letting anything affect him.

“He continued with his business, you know, and he kept producing.”

Super Eagles legend weighs in on Osimhen’s future

The Super Eagles legend also advised Osimhen on his future at Napoli, asking the striker to take his time in making a decision instead of choosing to leave the Partenopei over the recent TikTok gaffe.

Okocha said, “[As for] the future, I mean, it is for him to decide, you know, but I don't think that his decision should be based on a TikTok post, you know.

“He should always weigh his options and know what is best for him [and] if it's best for him to continue in Napoli or look for a new challenge.

“But I don't think that he should narrow his decision-making based on the TikTok post.”

Austin Jay jay Okocha playing for Nigeria at the 2004 AFCON | Imago

Osimhen is unlikely to leave Napoli due to the saga, as both he and Partenopei president Aurelio de Laurentiis have confirmed that they are committed to the same project, with a contract for the Nigerian close to an agreement.