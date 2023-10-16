Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Super Eagles and Napoli star Victor Osimhen has been sidelined for a few weeks after sustaining an injury during the international break.
Victor Osimhen was in action for Nigeria against Saudi Arabia on Friday with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.
The Napoli striker was substituted at halftime after informing the medical staff that he couldn't continue with the game.
The extent of his injury has now been confirmed and he is set to be out of action for a few weeks.
Osimhen’s injury update
Victor Osimhen will be on the sideline for weeks and will miss up to six weeks of football according to reports.
According to Sky as reported by Italian Football TV on X, “Osimhen will be OUT for 4-6 weeks, missing games against Union Berlin UCL (home and away) and AC Milan.
“Best case scenario is he’ll return vs Atalanta on November 25th.”
The Super Eagles striker is expected to be out for up to six weeks and will miss some important games for Napoli.
Nigeria will also be without Osimhen for their World Cup qualifiers in November as they face Lesotho and Zimbabwe.
Osimhen is expected to return from his lengthy injury against Atalanta in the Serie A on November 25th.
The forward’s injury comes as a big blow for Napoli who are struggling in the Serie A and the Super Eagles who will need him for their World Cup qualifiers.