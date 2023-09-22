North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou bigs up his team ahead of North London Derby clash.
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has thrown down the gauntlet to Arsenal, saying his team will take the game to the Gunners.
Mikel Arteta’s men play host to the Lilywhites at the Emirates Stadium this weekend for the first North London Derby this season, and the Greek manager is pumped for the contest.
19:00 - 22.09.2023
Daniel Levy makes shocking revelation on Kane’s potential return to Tottenham despite only leaving in August
Daniel Levy has revealed why Tottenham would have the "ability" to bring back their record goalscorer just two months after his departure after admitting there was a buyback clause inserted in his Bayern contract.
14:52 - 20.09.2023
Tottenham chairman acknowledges that appointing Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte was a mistake
The chairman of Tottenham, Daniel Levy, has acknowledged that bringing in Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte was a mistake.
What Postecoglou said
The two North London clubs have been high-flying in the Premier League this season, both having accrued 13 points and taking up spots in the top four.
Postecoglou’s Tottenham have also become one of the most expansive teams in the league, and the former Celtic boss says his team will not stray from their way against Arsenal, a team that also plays on the front foot.
The 58-year-old is no stranger to great derbies, having played his fair share of Old Firm clashes in his three seasons in charge of the Bhoys, and says his team would not be lacking in passion.
"In terms of the way we play, we're not changing, mate. We'll go out and scare the life out of them," said Postecoglou, per Goal.
13:30 - 22.09.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE Arsenal captain Odegaard reveals the three reasons he signed new contract
Odegaard has revealed the three reason he signed a new contract with Arsenal, which will see him become the club’s highest paid player.
12:17 - 22.09.2023
Ex-Arsenal captain Aubameyang recaptures vintage form to hit milestones in thrilling 6-goal battle
Johan Cruyff Arena witnessed a classic between Ajax and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang-led Olympique Marseille in the UEFA Europa League, UEL.
"I'm well aware of obviously the [north London] rivalry and you take that into account because it means so much to supporters. Being Celtic manager, there really was only one result the supporters were interested in."
"I love that, that's the beauty of the game. It's the passion it brings. People feel like their football club is an extension of their family and they want to protect that, want to make sure every week when they go into battle we come out victors, particularly against our rivals."
Related content
20:00 - 22.09.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE Arteta assures Ramsdale he will give him enough gametime amidst losing place to Raya
Mikel Arteta has opened up on the decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya, admitting it left him having a funny feeling in his tummy
19:00 - 22.09.2023
Daniel Levy makes shocking revelation on Kane’s potential return to Tottenham despite only leaving in August
Daniel Levy has revealed why Tottenham would have the "ability" to bring back their record goalscorer just two months after his departure after admitting there was a buyback clause inserted in his Bayern contract.
13:30 - 22.09.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE Arsenal captain Odegaard reveals the three reasons he signed new contract
Odegaard has revealed the three reason he signed a new contract with Arsenal, which will see him become the club’s highest paid player.
09:25 - 22.09.2023
Odumodu clashes with Dan iDizzy over Fernandes vs Odegaard debate
Nigerian rappers Odumodu and Dan iDizzy ran the rule on Arsenal and Manchester United captains, Bruno Fernandes and Martin Odegaard, after their performances in the Champions League.
18:06 - 21.09.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE Arsenal director Edu reveals why club never sacked Mikel Arteta despite his disastrous start
The Brazilian director of football has explained why he never asked for Arteta to be sacked during his darker earlier days in charge of the club.
08:38 - 21.09.2023
Tolami Benson: Bukayo Saka’s Nigerian girlfriend celebrates Arsenal’s win against PSV on return to Champions League
Saka’s beautiful girlfriend took to social media to share some cute photos of herself as Arsenal marked their UCL return with an emphatic victory against PSV.
22:05 - 20.09.2023
Arsenal 4-0 PSV: Gunners mark Champions League return with emphatic win
Arsenal begins 2023/24 UEFA Champions League campaign with a comfortable win at home to PSV