Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie has been making the headlines for Nigeria since the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.
Super Falcons of Nigeria wingback Michelle Alozie has seen her stocks rise at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The 26-year-old United States-born star started every game for Nigeria at the Australia showpiece.
Alozie constantly made the headlines over her stunning looks and impressive performances for the gallant Falcons who bowed out of the tournament after losing 4-2 on penalties to European champions England.
08:02 - 08.08.2023
My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James
Super Falcons attacking wingback Michelle Alozie has opened up about the incident during the game against England.
20:39 - 07.08.2023
Lauren James: Chelsea fans beg Nigerians to forgive England star for stamping on Michelle Alozie
A Chelsea fan on social media has asked Nigerians to forgive Lauren James for stamping Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie during their Round of 16 games.
Alozie was the topic of conversation on social media on Monday morning after England and Chelsea star Lauren James was sent off for stepping on the beautiful Nigeria international.
Nigerians dragged James on social media for her rash gesture on Alozie as England were unable to break down the Falcons’ defence after 120 minutes of action.
Michelle Alozie receives massive social media boost following appearance for Super Falcons at the 2023 FIFAWWC
Following Nigeria’s first Group game at the Women’s World Cup, a number of players in the national team were expected to see their social media following increase significantly.
Michelle Alozie who has been described by Pulse Sports as the ‘sexiest Nigerian female footballer alive’ is understood to have gained the most followers during the World Cup.
Alozie has gained more than 81,000 followers on Instagram since last month when the tournament kicked off, the highest amongst the entire Super Falcons team.
Other stars of the national team who have also seen a boost in their social media following include Asisiat Oshoala, who became the first African female footballer to reach 1 million followers on Instagram.
Ashleigh Plumptre, Toni Payne, and Rasheedat Ajibade also saw a significant in their Instagram following.
Plumptre gained over 33,000 followers on Instagram, while Payne gained over 20,000 followers on her Instagram page.
Meanwhile, Rasheedat Ajibade gained over 50,000 followers on Instagram with Chiamaka Nnadozie gaining the second-most followers with over 70,000 followers gained during the World Cup so far.
