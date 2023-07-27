Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie has stolen the hearts of male supporters of the Nigerian women's national team.
Super Falcons of Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie has caught the eye of a number of male supporters of the National team following their famous 3-2 comeback win against Australia at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The Falcons came from a goal down to defeat this year’s hosts in stunning fashion.
In a dramatic end to the first half, The Matilda’s took the lead after Emily van Egmod gave the hosts the 1-0 lead in the 45th minute of stoppage of time.
However, the Falcons roared back into the contest five minutes later as Uchenna Kalu levelled matters to provide a thrilling end to the first period.
The Falcons gained confidence after the break and soon completed the comeback in the 65th minute as Osinachi Ohale found the back of the net to give Nigeria a 2-1 lead.
The gallant Falcons soon stretched their lead against The Matildas as second-half substitute Asisat Oshoala doubled Nigeria’s advantage with a composed finish to put the African giants in a much more comfortable position.
However, the game endured a nervy ending as Australia pulled one goal back in added of time of Stoppage time as Alanna Kennedy fired home.
Kennedy’s effort proved too little too late as Nigeria held on for a crucial 3-2 win against Group B favourites.
The win for the Super Falcons placed them on top of the group with 4 points alongside Canada.
Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star steals hearts of Naija men on social media
Following the crucial win for Nigeria against Australia at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday, fans on social media have singled out one of the stars of the Super Falcons team for special praise.
Michelle Alozie, who is arguably the most beautiful Nigerian female footballer caught the attention of a number of Naija men on social media, as they couldn’t but admire her beauty as well as her efforts on the pitch.
One Twitter user wrote: “Anybody with the contact of this Alozie girl? Please help me with it. I want to be serious with my life now.”
Before another user wrote: “I fell in love”
A tweet from another user read: “Na my babe be that abeg no go there”
And another user wrote: “I was admiring her all through the match.”
Alozie has been described by Pulse Sports as the 'sexiest Nigerian female footballer' alive.
The 25-year-old wingback only debuted for the senior national team in 2021 and has become a regular member of the squad.
Alozie is also one of the most-followed Super Falcons stars on Instagram with over 102K followers on the popular social networking platform.
