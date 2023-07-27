Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has called on the Nigerian Football Federation to pay the Super Falcons what they are owed after their stunning victory over Australia.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria overcame massive odds to defeat Australia 3-2 in a breathtaking performance at the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup.

Pulse Sports reported last month that the Super Falcons would be traveling to Australia and New Zealand on the back of unpaid salaries and bonuses dating back two years.

Super Falcons still being owed by NFF

According to the head coach Randy Waldrum, several members were still being owed salaries and bonuses from previous tournaments.

Waldrum said, “We still have players that haven’t been paid per diem and bonuses for two years ago when we came to America and played in the summer series against the USA, Portugal, and Jamaica.

"We still have players that haven’t been caught up to speed with that.

“My understanding is that players got paid finally many months later for AFCON, but for the other events we’ve been at, they haven’t been paid. It’s a travesty.”

Ian Wright demands payment for Super Falcons

After the Super Falcons defeated Australia to go top of Group B, Arsenal legend Ian Wright lent his voice to those calling for the Nigerian Football Federation to pay the players.

Wright took to social media to tweet "Pay them" tagging the NFF official account.

It remains to be seen whether his demands will be heard by the NFF but this is certainly a step in the right direction and a move that has been applauded by fans of the Super Falcons.

