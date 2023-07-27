Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

The Super Falcons of Nigeria came back from behind to beat co-hosts Australia 3-2 at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

The Super Falcons of Nigeria pulled off a huge upset at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a 3-2 win against co-hosts Australia.

Randy Waldrum's team had to come back from behind to secure all three points in an unlikely fashion in what was a game of two halves.

Emily Van Egmond opened the scoring for the Matildas just a minute into first-half added time but Uchenna Kanu levelled on the stroke of halftime after which the Super Falcons turned it around in the second half thanks to goals from Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala.

Even though the Matildas pulled one back in the 10th minute of additional time thanks to Alanna Kennedy's header, it was not enough as the Super Falcons held on for the win.

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: As it happened

It was a game of two halves at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia as the Matildas dominated the first half of play with 60% possession and 11 shots on goal so it was not a surprise when they took the lead.

Emily Van Egmond fired the host nation into the lead in the first minute of added time after the ball found her in the box and she responded with a smart finish.

The joy of the home crowd did not last for long as Uchenna Kanu drew Nigeria level just five minutes later with a smart one-time finish on the stroke of half-time.

Super Falcons unstoppable in the second half

Nigeria carried the momentum into the second half and played with a lot more confidence despite being the underdogs which led to a much-deserved goal to take the lead.

Osinachi Ohale put her body on the line to give the Super Falcons the lead in the 65th minute, heading home from close range despite getting kicked across the chest in the process.

The goal came just two minutes after Nigeria's star player Asisat Oshoala came off the bench and the Barcelona forward did not waste time to make her impact felt.

Oshoala pounced on a poor defensive error, rounded the goalkeeper with ease and finished from a tight angle to give Nigeria a two-goal cushion with a goal that would turn out to be the match-winner.

Australia continued to push for headway and 11 minutes were added as stoppage time but the Matildas could not find a way past Chiamaka Nnadozie until the 100th minute of action.

Alanna Kennedy headed home for the hosts but it was too little too late as Nigeria held on to the victory to seal all three points.

The shock result upset the balance of things in Group B as Nigeria are now joint-top of the group, level on points with Canada with one more round of games still to play.

The Super Falcons will play against the Republic of Ireland who are already out while Canada and Australia will do battle for a spot in the round of 16.

