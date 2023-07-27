Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Tinubu is working, Oshoala changed the game: Reactions as the Super Falcons stun Australia in the 2nd World Cup group game.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria recorded a monster 3-2 victory against the Matildas of Australia in their second group game of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Super Falcons started well in defense against the hosts playing dominated the ball.

Van Egmond on the break was able to put Australia in front converting a ball by Foord.

The lead did not last for long as Uchenna Kanu converted from a deflected Ajibade shot as the Super Falcons went to the halftime break level.

In the second half, it was more of the same for the Super Falcons sitting deep and absorbing pressure from the Australians.

From a corner kick a shot by Ajibade was sent the way of Osinachi Ohale to put the Super Falcons in front.

Oshoala was able to score the third capitalizing on poor defending by Australia.

The Super Falcons were able to hold on to record a shock win against the host and move top of the group.

Asisat Oshoala is off the mark at the FIFAWWC.

Reactions to Super Falcons win against Australia

The Nigerian social media space went crazy after the Super Falcons of Nigeria produced an unlikely victory against the tournament co-hosts.

Every player that represented the country was a hero, according to the reactions on social media.

However, some players stood out in praise and rose to the top of the trends.

Super Falcons striker Uchenna Kanu rose to the top of the list for her efforts in the game.

Uchenna Kanu praised for equalizing

The veteran forward was responsible for the attacking threat in the first half and capped it off with a good goal.

Oshoala changed the game

There were reports that Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala would miss the game.

Nigerian football fans were worried as Oshoala started the game against Australia on the bench.

However, with the game tied, Oshoala was brought on by Head Coach Randy Waldrum to give the Super Falcons a threat on offense.

With her first involvement, Oshoala was able to force a corner kick, which resulted in the second goal to put the Super Falcons ahead, scored by Osinachi Ohale.

Oshoala would then pounce on a ball by Toni Payne to score what turned out to be the winner.

Following her effort, Nigerian football fans praised the Barcelona star, saying she came from the bench to change the game.

Asisat Oshoala netted Nigeria's third goal against Australia!



Look at what it means 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FpSxJXENCC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 27, 2023

Asisat Oshoala has become the first Nigerian to score at three different Women’s World Cup. #SoarSuperFalcons #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Kq11ipwlsk — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) July 27, 2023

The victory means the Super Falcons now have their destiny in their hands ahead of the final group game against Ireland scheduled for Monday, July 31, 2023.