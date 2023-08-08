My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

Super Falcons attacking wingback Michelle Alozie has opened up about the incident during the game against England.
Nigeria went toe-to-toe with the reigning European champions but suffered a painful defeat during the penalty shootout after the game ended goalless in 90 minutes plus extra time.
Chelsea star Luren James was shown a straight red during the encounter after fouling Michelle Alozie and stamping on her ass in the 87th minute.
The referee initially gave the Lioness midfielder a yellow card, but after a VAR review, the card was upgraded to a red.
However, Nigeria could not capitalise on the one-man advantage as the game went on to extra time and penalties, where England emerged 4-2 winners.
Michelle Alozie reacts to attack by Lauren James
The Super Falcons star who plies her trade in the US with Houston Dash said she is fine despite the stamp by Lauren James, and she holds no grudge against her.
However, she added that Lauren James’ reaction to the tackle was unnecessary and that she was initially confused and did not know what was happening.
"It was good for us. James is a really good player. And nullifying her was really big for us. We didn’t want her to move freely and get those shots off that she usually does. It was good for us to have her taken out of the game.
"I was a little bit surprised by her reaction to the tackle. I don’t think it was really needed. I’m fine, my butt is fine from her stepping on it! I was kind of confused initially. I didn’t understand what was going on at first. There’s no hard feelings, it’s just a game," Alozie said.
The Houston Dash star also called for respect for Lauren James, insisting that football is a game of passion and emotions.
Lauren James locks her comment section on Instagram
Back home, Nigerian fans trolled Lauren James after she red-carded against Nigeria. Social media trolls also attacked the 21-year-old England midfielder.
The barrage of attacks online made Lauren James turn off the comments section of her posts on social media.
However, some Chelsea fans in Nigeria have pleaded with Nigerians to forgive the Lioness midfielder for her attack on Alozie.