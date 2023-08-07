Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

After her brilliant outing against China, England's Lauren James had a game to forget against Nigeria Super Falcons in the round of 16.
Nigerians have blasted Chelsea and England forward Lauren James following her sending off against the Super Falcons in the FIFAWWC round of 16 clash.
The Super Falcons forced the European champions to extra time in one of the games of the round of 16 at the Brisbane Stadium in Australia.
Nigeria looked the better of the two sides, with the Falcons creating the best chances in what was a pulsating clash on Monday morning.
James’ red card
Chelsea’s Lauren James had been in superb form heading into the game against Nigeria after she scored two and assisted three in a 6-1 thrashing of China in their last game.
However, the forward endured a frustrating day at the office as the European champions struggled to break down the resolute and well-drilled Super Falcons.
With just three minutes left to play, and James having failed to test goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, the frustration got to the talented England star.
James fouled Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie and recived a yellow card for her cynical challenge.
But just when she thought she was going to get away with it, the VAR called the attention of the referee, who, on review, gave James a straight red card.
Nigerians react
Of course, the key moment saw reactions on social media with Nigerians at the centre of it all.
Here are some of the reactions as they trolled the Chelsea superstar.
