Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

England step over Nigeria as the Super Falcons are out of the World Cup on penalties.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a 4-2 loss on penalties to the Lionesses of England in a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 clash played early on Monday, August 7, 2023.

The Super Falcons ranked 40th in the World started the game with respect for the reigning European champions.

The best chance of the first half came in when Ashleigh Plumptre's thunderous effort from outside the box hit the crossbar.

Ashleigh Plumptre hit the bar for the Super Falcons against England

England had their first chance of the game as poor defending from Oluwatosin Demehin presented Alessia Russo with a good shooting opportunity that was saved by Chiamaka Nnadozie.

There was a penalty given to England as the center referee pointed to the spot citing Rasheedat Ajibade shoved Rachel Daly.

After a VAR check, the decision was overturned as the Super Falcons continued to be compact for the rest of the half.

Ashleigh Plumptre has been one of Nigeria's standout performer at the FIFA Women's World Cup

Super Falcons failed to take advantage of red card to Lauren James

To start the second half, the Super Falcons produced another glorious chance as Uchenna Kanu's header hit the crossbar from a cross by Ajibade.

The Super Falcons began to push more bodies forward and Kanu had another chance wide from a corner.

Lauren James was given a red card for stepping on Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie

In the 85th minute, Chelsea star Lauren James was shown a red card for stamping on Michelle Alozie.

Despite the red card, England continued to push up searching for a goal before the end of the duration.

The game would proceed to extra-time as both sides were unable to score a goal at the end of 90 minutes.

Despite having a player advantage, the Super Falcons were unable to create much in extra time, Alozie and Oshoala wasted half chances.

Super Falcons lose on penalties

