Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has revealed the footballer with whom he shares the best connection on the pitch.
Messi is already forging a blossoming partnership with Inter Miami teammate Robert Taylor, with the two combining to devastating effect in the Argentine's first start for the club.
Over the years, Messi has had some truly remarkable teammates. The lengthy list includes Ronaldinho, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Sergio Aguero, Andres Iniesta, and many more.
However, the Argentine World Cup winner believes there is one footballer who knows him perfectly.
Messi on football relationship with Jordi Alba
Speaking to Radio Catalunya, the Barcelona legend said: "Jordi Alba knows me to perfection,"
"He knows when I will give him a no-look pass. I have the most special connection with him."
At Barca, the two combined to devastating effect. It was common for Messi to drift inside and immediately spot the movement behind the right-back, threading through a pass with impeccable weight and timing.
With Alba galloping in behind, he had no trouble passing the ball back to him for a notch. In total Alba assisted 23 of Messi's 672 goals for Barca, with only five players ahead of him in the charts.
Messi vs Ronaldo: Ex-Barcelona star moves past CR7 in Guinness World Records achievements
15:38 - 29.07.2023
CROSS FIRE || Should Victor Osimhen leave Napoli?
Related content
13:49 - 01.08.2023
Messi vs Ronaldo: Ex-Barcelona star moves past CR7 in Guinness World Records achievements
Lionel Messi has officially surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo as the footballer with the most Guinness World Records.
20:50 - 31.07.2023
Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media
Yoruba relatives of Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre go viral on social media.
16:05 - 31.07.2023
Trouble for Barcelona as Ousmane Dembele reportedly rejects latest contract amid interest from PSG
According to reports, Ousmane Dembele turned down Barcelona's most recent contract offer amid Paris Saint Germain's interest.